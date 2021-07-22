Pokemon UNITE Guide: Best Pokemon to Start With + Will It Be Playable on PC?

Pokemon UNITE has just released for the Nintedo Switch, and in September, the Pokemon-based multiplayer online battle arena game (MOBA) will be released in smartphones.

Unlike other 5-on-5 portable or handheld MOBAs in the market such as League of Legends: Wild Rift where the objective is to conquer one's base, Pokemon UNITE's objective is for players to score the largest for the team.

In celebration of the said release, the game initiated its first Ranked Match Season, "Welcome to Aeos Island," which also give way to the launch of its first Battle Pass.

According to the game's official description, which was posted by Nintendo Life, participating in 5-on-5 Multiplayer Battles, as well as completing both daily and weekly missions throughout a season, will raise a player's Battle Pass level, which will earn them items. If they upgrade it, they will receive additional rewards.

Also, players who logged into the game before August 31st would receive a special Zeraora Unite licence, which they can use to unlock the Pokemon for their own use. The said Pokemon will also be usable in the game's mobile version once rolled-out.

Best Pokemon for Beginners

Like any other MOBAs, Pokemon UNITE needs a level of skill, especially in terms of handling their Pokemon and unleashing their potential with their abilities. This is despite of it being easier than the others.

Several Pokemon in the game's line-up have become gateway for beginners to learn more about it. According to Dual Shockers, Pikachu is somewhat one of those good Pokemon choices for those who want to familiarize in the game.

With its "novice" difficulty, as well as its balanced stats and easy to maneuver moveset, the Electric-type Mouse Pokemon is a viable choice for beginners who wanted to take up the role as Attackers

Another suitable Attacker Pokemon for Beginners is Cinderace, the final evolved form of Scorbunny. Its combination of quick movement speed and high attack stat is well suitable for those who wants to do a hit-and-run strategy.

For those who want to prioritize speed, Speedster Pokemon such as Zeraora and Talonflame can be good choices. The former is overpowered but pretty easy to use, and it might receive an inevitable nerf. The latter, on the hand, has rapid movement speed and has a range of strong attacks.

For All-Rounders, both Charmander and Garchomp is a good choice, thanks to their solid moves and well-rounded stats, despite the fact that the latter is a little more difficult.

For Defender, Snorlax is a more popular choice knowing that before Pokemon Unite, it was a lovable Pokemon from the mainline game. Crustle is an another choice, though it is more obscure.

Finally, for Supporter role, Eldegoss is a choice for beginners due to its  skillset that is focused more on protecting its allies and recovering their HP.

Is Pokemon UNITE Playable on PCs

Pokemon UNITE, much like other MOBAs, required precision and fast button presses. It is no wonder that after it release for the Nintendo Switch, players wanted the game to be ported in PCs, which is the platform of most MOBAs, including DotA 2 and League of Legends.

Howver, according to Shacknews.com, there are no official plans as of this moment regarding Pokemon Unite being released on PC, nor plans if the game will come to platforms other than those that are already announced.

