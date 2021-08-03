Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition 'The African Royals' Expansion Pack Guide: New Civilizations, Release Date, Price + What to Expect

It is time to experience history from the perspective of an ancient African empire as Age of Empires 3 receives the "The African Royals" Expansion Pack for its Definitive Edition.

The said Expansion Pack will bring in the new Africa continent along with brand new civilizations for players to explore and play with. The African Royals will also let them experience all new Historical battles, as well as maps, new Indigenous Civilizations to ally with, and new Achievements for them to get.

New Civilizations

According to a post in Age of Empire's website, two new civilizations will debut in the Age of Empires III from The African Royals Expansion Pack, namely the Ethiopians and the Hausa.

Players who are playing the Ethiopians can build Mountain Monasteries and control unique units such as the Shotel Warriors, who are shock warriors that can attack quickly and break enemy lines, the Neftenyas, who can initiate powerful skirmishes despite being expensive, and the Gascenyas, who can attack faster when they are closer to the target.

They can also train the mighty Oromo Warriors that can cut down enemy cavalry charges, while deploying mortars that could rain explosive shots on enemy units and building alike.

Ethiopians, according to Techraptor, also excels in herding cattle, which can be traded at the Livestock Market for Wood and Coins.

Players who choose controlling the Hausa, on the other hand, can build inspiring Griots and influential Universities, as well as launch lucrative Livestock trades, while guarding their possessions with the Maigadis, their unique infantry unit that can launch powerful Heavy Ranged attacks, and their imported cannons.

They can also get ahead of their adversaries early, especially in the battlefield, with the help of their other unique units such as the fast-attacking Fulani Archers, mobile Raiders, and the powerful Lifidi Knight cavalry.

Players can also tap in the influence of both Ethiopians and Hausa in forging alliances with unique indigenous allies such as the Akan, the Berber, the Somali, the Sudanese, and the Yoruba. Each of them have its unique units, as well as advantages such as technologies and buildings for players to use.

Speaking of influence, "Influence" is the brand new additional gameplay mechanic that will introduced in The African Royals. This unique in-game resource can be sent primarily at the Palace to gain native warriors, mercenaries, and other units that can be unlocked through Age-Ups.

These unlockables can be obtained after an Age has been unlocked through two technologies, depending on which African Alliance players will choose.

Influence can be gained through trading posts, native settlements, shipments, owning large cattle herds, and through unique buildings such as the Hausa's Universities and Ethiopia's Mountain Monastery.

Other new additions in the game, according to Ausgamers.com, includes three new Historical Battles, 12 new African Maps, and other new units such as the Gatling Camel.

Release Date, Price

According to the game's website blog post, The African Royals Expansion Pack for the Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is now available today, and it will be sold for $9.99 on both the Microsoft Store or Steam.

According to TechRaptor, players who wanted to have the Expansion Pack but did not have the base game can buy the latter through the game's website for $19.99.

In order to run the game, their PC must have at least the Minimum System Requirements, consisting of Windows 10 64-bit Operating System, either an Intel Core 2 Duo or an AMD Athlon 64x2 5600+ processor, a 4GB RAM, either an NVIDIA GeForce GT 420 or an ATI Radeon HD 6850 or an Intel Graphics 3000 graphics card with 2GB VRAM, a Version 11 DirectX, and a 30GB available storage space.

