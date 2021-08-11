'Brawlhalla' Season 4 Battle Pass Guide: Rewards + Patch 5.10 In-Game Changes Players Could Expect

The Exalted Lion will roar through all Valhalla as Brawlhalla brings forth its new Season 4. And to welcome players to its newest season, the free-to-play platformer fighting game will launch its new Battle Pass full of rewards.

These said in-game rewards that are up for grabs for their players will include maps, theme music, player progression tracks, missions, and a new character avatar.

To coincide the launching of the Season 4 Battle Pass, the game will receive its newest Patch 5.10 Update, which will also bring in new content to the game, as well as changes and tweaks in its gameplay. Because of this, according to Dual Shockers, the game had its server maintenance.

In a tweet made in the game's Twitter Page, Blue Mammoth Games, the developers of Brawlhalla, said that they put the game's servers down to apply the necessary changes and updates.

The said server maintenance lasted for at least five to six hours as of this writing, and the developers said in their recent tweet that the Season 4 Battle Pass, as well as the Patch 5.10 Update, is now online.

Brawl for Rewards with the Season 4 Battle Pass

Brawlhalla's Season 4 Battle Pass, according to Player.One, will offer 85 progression tiers that full of new and exclusive in-game content.

The Season 4 Battle Pass will feature Character Skins for Azoth, Cross, and Queen Nai, as well as an Epic Character Skin for Diana and a Progression Character Skin for Mordex.

Aside from the above mentioned Skins, players who completed every tier in their Battle Pass will also receive a free track that will extend through its 12-week period and a purchasable Gold Track with additional exclusive rewards including the new Progression Podium.

They would also receive a new user interface (UI) featuring an animated splash art of Octavius Mordex and Soulbound Diana, a theme music for the game's main menu, character select screen, and post-game that will match the score of the Order.

Other rewards included in the Battle Pass are two new Free-for-All and 1v1 Maps and a new "Ghosts in the Fortress" Brawl of the Week that will feature the new Fortress of the Lions in-game Map, as well as new exclusive Battle Pass title.

For players who will complete all 85 progressive tiers of the Season 4 Battle Pass, they will receive a special Character Avatar.

They can also avail the Exclusive Battle Pass, where it will giveaway more rewards in addition to those from the regular one. Players can access to a progressive track that can unlock other rewards including a Title, more unique Colors, Animated Avatars, Emotes, an animated Sidekick, and a Weapon Skin.

Players can unlock these said contents by playing the game and completing its Daily, Weekly, and General mission, which are all available throughout the season. While completing said mission, they will earn Battle Gems, which will measure the player's progress towards the next tier in their Battle Pass.

On the other hand, Brawlhalla's developers are preparing to kick off their annual Summer Championship this coming August 14th. According to MMOBomb, the said tournament will get wolling with the European Doubles, then followed by the European Singles on Sunday.

Fans can watch the Brawlhalla Summer Championship 2021 event via their Twitch channel. Players who are also watching the event may receive Viewership Rewards, which includes a Summer Superfan Title, Esports Colors version 2, Helios Gem Gauntlets, a Summer Shard 2021 Avatar, and the Tide Queen Rocket Lance.

Patch 5.10 Update

Along with the Season 4 Battle Pass is the implementation of changes and additions from the new Patch 5.10 for Brawlhalla. According to Dual Shockers, one of the said changes is the graduation of the Smoke Trail visual effect out of the game's Test Features.

According to Blue Mammoth Games, the said graduation was made possible thanks to the feedback of its gaming community. Now players will see the smoke Trails during matches in all queues. The said visual effect will be relative to a Legend's velocity and it will not cover up any Weapon Throws.

Aside from that, new map improvements will be implemented, especially for the Crew Battle, Turtle's Lair, and Fortress of Lions Maps.

The said patch update also improved the user experience as it made the in-game Colors became unchangeable for custom games for tournament purposes, as well as increasing the Gold and XP rewards for those who played 3v3 game modes to be in line with the same rewards for its 2v2 counterpart.

Patch 5.10 Update also bring in several bug fixes, including a fix for a bug where the order numbers were incorrect in the Crew Battle game mode during the Brawl of the Week, as well as other fixes in the game's animation and art.

