[LEAKS] 'Total War: Warhammer 3' Guide: Release Date, Gameplay, Beta Test, MORE Details

It looks like that the conclusion to the Warhammer saga for the Total War franchise might have its release date after all. It is after a fan posted on the internet what could possibly the day that the "Total War: Warhammer III" will be rolled out.

The third and final sequel for the real-time strategy game based of the Warhammer Fantasy tabletop games, according to Give Me Sport, will might bring in a great in-game story, as well as new weapons, monsters to hunt for, and factions.

Players do keep in mind that the leak is subjected for change as the said date is not yet formally announced by the developers.

Release Date "Revealed"

The said release date was first seen in a Reddit post. According to Cog Connected, the said subpost under the r/totalwar thread said that Shopto, a video game retailer in the United Kingdom, reveals the date in a listing in their website.

According to the Reddit user, the listing for the said Total War: Warhammer sequel will be on Novermber 4th. The said also said that it thought it could be a placeholder, but instead, the said placeholder for the game would be possibly December 31st.

The said listing, which can be accessed if a VPN is on or a player accessing in the United Kingdom, also revealed that it was sold for £49.99, but later gave it a discounted price of £33.85.

The said webpage, however, did not post other details, including systems specs which it is said that it will be announced on future dates.

Several Redditors in the r/totalwar even commented regarding the rumored date, saying that the game might release either in the Holiday season or at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 or if it would be delayed by Creative Assembly, the developers of the game, up until the middle of the first quarter of 2022.

The said developers, on the other hand, have not announced any official statement regarding the sequel's release date, nor it even revealed during their sneak peak of the game during its showcase last May.

According to The Wistle, they also have no longer supplied any record on when it would release, however if the date was true, then they will have enough time to add any further content in the game, including the voice actors from Warhammer II.

A Possible Beta Test

In terms of a possible beta release, a separate report from Give Me Sport said many would believe that it would not be possible. This is because the game's official website did not release anything regarding a beta release, and instead details on how to pre-order the game.

Total War: Warhammer III is said to be available for the Windows PC, Linux, and MacOS. Players may pre-order the game through Steam or Epic Games Store.

Meanwhile, the last downloadable content (DLC) pack for Total War: Warhammer II entitled "The Silence & The Fury" still available on Steam for download.

The said DLC pack, according to SoMagNews.com, is the biggest update that was made for the second Total War: Warhammer game, as it gave a large number of new Lords, including two new Legendary Lords for the Lizardmen and the Beastmen, as well as updating the Old World stories in the game.

It will also feature new characters, units, and unique gameplay mechanics, including the new "Rampage" feature, where for each level Rampage acquired, it can be possible to spend a Momentum, which it can give speed in order to accomplish several objectives within the map fast.

Players can gain a point for Momentum once it initiates a battle and won, and lose that same amount of points once that said player retreats or loses a battle.

