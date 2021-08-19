'Fortnite' Talk to Joey Quest Guide: How to Unlock, Where to Find + Other Week 11 Challenges to Complete

Another week, another new set of quest for players in Fortnite as they are still under attack by the extraterrestrial forces who are trying to abduct the island piece by piece.

For this Week 11, players of the shooting game will have the opportunity to accomplish six Legendary Quests. One of these quests is to talk to Joey, a non-playable character (NPC) in the game. But before that, there are other tasks in the Week 11 Legendary Quest line that players need to accomplish.

The Legendary Quests for Week 11 will might be the final quest set for Chapter 2 - Season 7 as Fortnite's newest Season 8 is fast approaching, and players need to accomplish these quests in order to fill in their Battle Passes and claim its rewards.

NOW LIVE - [#Fortnite Ch.2 Season 7 Week 11 Legendary Challenge/Quest Guide] 🗺

Challenges: 6

XP: 180,000 Total



Consider using Creator Code 'FNAssist' in the Item Shop! 💙 pic.twitter.com/57JKHba4ew — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 18, 2021

Where to Find Joey

The said NPC, according to Twinfinite, can be located in more than one location with Fortnite's map, which players find it difficult to find him for the quest. However, according to Upcomer, he can be seen at the Dirty Docks.

READ ALSO: Fortnite 17.40 Leaked Skins in Season 7-8: How to Get Morty, Will Smith Bad Boys Characters, Back Bling, MORE

Players can either land at the Dirty Docks or make their way going there during a match. Once they are in the location, they need to search for Joey, who is at the east side of the entrance to the docks.

Once they have located him, they need to interact with him before earning a 30,000 XP that will be accumulated in their Season 7 Battle Pass.

Other Week 11 Legendary Quests

Before proceeding to talking to Joey, players must accomplish other Legendary Quests in Week 11. One of these tasks is to answer Dr. Slone's call in one of the payphone booths that is scattered around the map.

According to RealSport101, players need to approach said payphone booth, which should be ringing, and answer it by interacting to it. From there, there is an option where they will get the doctor's orders.

Once they are done with this quest, they need to catch five fishes from either 1 on fishing holes that are also scattered around the map.

According to Sportskeeda, the locations of said fishing holes are as follows -- at the Shipwreck Cove (Northeast of Catty Corner), at the Bob's Bluff (Northeast of Steamy Stacks), at the Unremarkable Shack (East of Craggy Cliffs), at the Rainbow Rentals (Southwest of Holly Hatchery), at the Shanty Town (East of Slurpy Swamp), at the Lumber Lodge (South of Misty Meadows), and at the Camp Cod (South of Catty Corner).

After that, they need to collect a can of cat food, which is scattered in key locations in either Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs. Then, they will proceed in finding a flower vase in several places in the Lazy Lake.

After that, they need to collect 250 pieces of wood, which they can do by hitting the trees in the map with the help of their pickaxes.

READ ALSO: [LEAKS] 'Fornite' Season 2 Chapter 8 Update Guide: 'Among Us' Possible Crossover, 'Naruto' Skins + MORE