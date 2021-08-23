J Balvin Style 'Fortnite' Skin: How to Get, What Does it Look Like, Accesories, Release Date, MORE Details

Days after being leaked on social media, Epic Games confirmed that the reggaeton artist J Balvin will be making his Fortnite debut as the shooting game's Character Skin and will be joining its Icon Series.

The said Character Skin was one of those skins that were rumored to be included in either Chapter 2 - Season 7 or the incoming Season 8, but later confirmed by the developers.

The other one was Morty Smith from Rick and Morty, whose "Mecha Morty" Character Skin was debuted days ago, completing the dimension-jumping duo alongside Rick Sanchez, who was released in the game at the start of Season 7.

According to Comicbook, the J Balvin Character Skin was also seen in the documents Epic Games presented during their legal battle against Apple last May, indicating at that time, the said skin was "in the works."

The musician will be joining the likes of the beatmaker Marshmello, video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, basketball superstar LeBron James, 2019 Fortnite World Champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, and popstar Ariana Grande.

In the press release regarding the release, the Latino musician expressed his gratitude of being part of the game, stating that being part of one is that kind of thing that kids dream about.

He is also hoping that the fans of Fortnite­, and his fans as well, will enjoy the in-game content inspired by him as much as he enjoys creating it with its developers.

Enter J Balvin

The J Balvin Character Skin, much like the other Character Skins of famous people crossing over in Fortnite like James, Ninja, and Grande, will appear just like its real-life musician counterpart.

According to Bleeding Cool, the said skin will have three versions - the default version, which sports an all-black outfit and rainbow sneakers, the Energia Balvin Style version, which looks like a walking psychedelic x-ray with a crown-like halo and pink pants, and the Skeleton Balvin Style version, which was inspired by Fortnightmares, an old in-game Halloween-exclusive event.

The release of the Character Skin also brings in the Real Back Bling, which can be unsheathed into rainbow-colored katana-like Real pickaxe, and the Balvin Cruiser Glider, which players can use if they want to surf the Fortnite sky with vivid colors.

It also comes with Da Party emote, which lets their character dance while "In Da Ghetto," a recent song J Balvin for a single of the same named did alongside Skrillex, is playing on the background.

How to Get the Skin

The J Balvin Character Skin, according to Comicbook, is set to be released in Fortnite's Item Shop this coming August 26th at 5:00 PM PT (8:00 PM ET).

Those who do not want to wait for days can participate the J Balvin Cup, which according to Republic World, is happening on August 24th.

The said event is a Duos tournament where teams will have three hours to collect points. The top teams in their respective regions that has the most number of points will nab the said Character Skin along with the Back Bling.

