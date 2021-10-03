'Tales of Arise,' 'Sword Art Online' Collaboration Guide: Release Date, Prize, New Costumes, Weapons, and More

It is time to go "Link Start!" as Tales of Arise collaborates with Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris in bringing the "Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack" for the former.

The said collaboration will bring new additional content that will be enjoyed by not just the players of the said role-playing games, but also the fans of the Sword Art Online franchise.

The additions include a new costume for the Tales of Arise characters, as well as an exclusive Mystic Arte.

Link Start!

In an announcement made during the game's special stage showcase in the recent Tokyo Game Show 2021, the said collaboration, according to Siliconera, will give Tales of Arise players the opportunity to face the protagonists of the anime series, Kirigaya Kazuto and Yuuki Asuna, or in their in-game names in the series, Kirito and Asuna.

The said special battle was revealed in the teaser trailer for the said collaboration, which shows Kirito in his classic costume that he wore during the Sword Art Online arc, while Asuna is wearing the costume of her Stacia, Goddess of Creation avatar during the Project Alicization arc.

According to Dual Shockers, if the players manage to beat the couple in the special battle, Alphen will learn an exclusive Mystic Artes, where he summons both Kirito and Asuna to fight for him side by side.

Aside from that, players will also receive the Night Sky Sword: Replica and the Blue Rose Sword: Replica weapons, which looks like the swords that Kirito used in the Project Alicization arc.

According to Tomizawa Yusuke, Tales of Arise's producer, during the said showcase, the battle between Asuna and Kirito will be "particularly difficult," however the said rewards will be worth it after defeating the two.

The said collaboration will also give them new costumes for not just Alphen, but also for Law and Shionne. Alphen will receive the Black Swordsman outfit, while Law will don the elite Disciple outfit, and Shionne will have the Stacia, Goddess of Creation outfit.

The said collaboration will also make way for the aforementioned Tales of Arise characters to crossover in Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris, which is still available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam.

Potential Release Date, Prices

The Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack, according to Comicbook, is set to be released in Tales of Arise this coming October 7th.

As for the price of the said downloadable content (DLC) pack, according to Siliconera, it will cost 1,760 yen ($15.86).

Aside from the collaboration with Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris, Tales of Arise will also have a new update, which can be downloaded for free on October 7th.

According to Dual Shockers, the game will receive an Easiest and Unknown difficulties, as well as three new bonus battles.

These said battles will reward the players new weapons, which some of them will be themed to several of the game's DLC costumes. These include a kendo stick, a water gun-like rifle, a popsicle-like sword with a surfboard-like shield, a canoe paddle, and a long pencil.

