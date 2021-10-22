'Pokemon Go' Darkrai 5-Star Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters, Movesets, and More

As a part of the Part 2: Ghoulish Pals of its Halloween Mischief event, Darkrai returns to Pokemon Go in the said event's 5-Star Raids.

The Mythical Dark-type Pokemon, which was introduced in Generation IV as part of the legendary Lunar Duo of the Sinnoh region along with Cresselia, will be appeared on the said Raid starting today, October 22nd, at 10:00 AM Local Time, and it will be staying there until November 5th, at 10:00 AM Local Time.

According to Leekduck.com, it will also appear in the game's Raid Hour on Wednesday, October 27th, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Local Time.

For Trainers who want to catch its Shiny variant, the chances to encounter it is approximately one in twenty, which means that there is a possibility for them to encounter one.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Go' Halloween 2021 Event Guide: How to Accomplish Special, Timed, Field Researches

Weakness, Counters

Despite being a Mythical Pokemon, Darkrai still has its weakness that Trainers need to exploit in order to capture it during the 5-Star Raids.

According to chart provided by Eurogamer, Dark-type Pokemon like Darkrai are vulnerable against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type Pokemon, as well as moves that are based from said Pokemon types.

With this fact alone, Trainers must have Pokemon that are under those said Types in their team before facing Darkrai in the said Raids.

According to Bleeding Cool, Machamp and Hariyama, including their Shadow variants, are suitable counters for Darkrai thanks to their Counter and Dynamic Punch moves. They can also add in Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch), or Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch).

They can also consider Pokemon that has Fighting-type moves such as Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch), Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat), and Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast).

They can also add in Bug-types to their Pokemon team such as Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor), Shadow Pinsir (Bug Bite, X-Scissor), Heracross (Counter, Megahorn), and Genesect, including its Burn Drive form (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor).

As for Fairy-types, they can go with Granbull and its Shadow variant (Charm, Play Rough), Zacian - Hero of Many Battles form (Quick Attack, Play Rough), Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam), and Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam).

Also, in order to defeat, and catch, Darkrai as quick as possible, Trainers can enter the 5-Star Raids with an in-game friend as it will give a Best Friend bonus. They can enter said Raid with two or three other Trainers in order to clear it faster.

Once they defeat it, they can use the Circle Lock technique in order to either have a Great or Excellent throw, while using Golden Razz Berries, and catch the said Pokemon.

Possible Movesets

Once caught, they will need to understand Darkrai's strengths, which they can use in situations in the game such as Player-versus-Player (PvP).

According to Leekduck.com, the Mythical Dark-type Pokemon has 172 Health Points, an Attack stat of 285, and a Defense stat of 198, making it a good beat stick in the game, coupled with Fast Moves such as Snarl and Feint Attack.

Aside from that, moves like Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, and Focus Blast can be suitable choices for its Charged Moves.

Also, they can choose to add Sludge Bomb in its arsenal after Trainers caught Darkrai, as it can also be a great choice for its Charged Move.

READ ALSO: Niantic Tests Possible Changes in 'Pokemon Go' Power-Up PokeStops and Other Things Players Could Expect