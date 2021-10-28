'MtG Innistrad Crimson Vow' Spoilers: New Cards, Mechanics, and More

The Halloween spirit continues to manifest in Magic: The Gathering as the second set for their Innistrad series, entitled Innistrad: Crimson Vow, will get a release in both of its physical and digital released.

Much like its previous set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, the new set will focus on Halloween-themed elements, only this time, it will focus on vampires.

The cards in Crimson Vow, according to Comicbook, will even have flavored texts that came from the Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel.

The Eternal Crimson Vow

The lore behind Crimson Set, according to Dot Esports, is a continuation of that from Midnight Hunt, where Innistrad was plunged intro the eternal darkness after the Harvestide ritual was failed.

Because of this, the vampires have entered to make a power play in a form of a planned wedding between Olivia Voldaren and Edgar Markov, two of the powerful vampires in the plane.

On the other hand, the Gatewatch members in Innistrad, alongside the werewolf Planeswalker Arlinn Kord, are hatching a plan to stop Voldaren's plans and free the human populace in Innistrad, while seeking an alliance with Edgar Markov's grandson, Sorin, who is a vampire Planeswalker.

Players can now be immersed to the said lore in the collectible card game, as Sorin will be included in the set as "Sorin the Mirthless," along with other 30 new Vampire creature cards, including Olivia, the "Crimson Bride" herself.

New Mechanics

Most of the Vampire cards will exhibit the new Blood Token mechanic, which will be introduced in Crimson Vow.

Much like the Night/Day mechanic for the Werewolves from Midnight Hunt, the said mechanic for Crimson Vow will change the appearance and the abilities of several cards as long as it fulfills a condition.

Depending on several conditions, like a Creature destroyed or when a player loses a life, each of these cards will create a Blood Token, which will be treated as an Artifact that has this effect -- they can sacrifice it, along with discarding a card and pay a cost of one Mana to tap it, in order for them to draw a card.

If they controlled more Blood Tokens, the Vampire cards will transform, complete with different Attack, Toughness, and abilities.

Cleave, another new mechanic for the incoming card set, can make a controller of either Instant or Sorcery that has this pay its additional cost, aside from its usual casting cost, in order to remove any of its text that has brackets.

On the other hand, Creatures that has Training, the final new mechanic for Crimson Vow, can be powered up while attacking to another Creature that has greater Attack and Toughness.

According to Techraptor, whenever they attack with said Creature, the controller will put a +1/+1 counter on the attacking Creature.

Aside from these new mechanics, old keywords will be brought back for the new Magic: The Gathering card set.

Disturb, which debuted in Midnight Hunt, will return for Crimson Vow for several cards, as well as Exploit, which was first seen in Creature cards from Dragons of Tarkir set in 2015.

Creatures that has Disturb can be casted for a cost from the Graveyard, while those that has Exploit may sacrifice a Creature once it enters the battlefield to activate its additional benefits.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow, according to Polygon, will be rolled out first in digital format, such as for Magic: The Gathering Arena, on November 11th, then in physical format for retail card stores on November 19th.

