'Hearthstone' Deadmines Mini-Set Guide: Release Dates, New Cards + In-Game Updates

It is time to venture to the seas and live the pirate life as Hearthstone will receive its brand-new "Deadmines" mini-set.

The said mini-set, which will be a part of the game's United in Stormwind Expansion according to Dexerto, will bring new cards for players to play with. The release also comes with the Patch 21.6 Update, which it will bring tweaks to its game modes.

Be a Pirate with the Deadmines Mini-Set

The Deadmines mini-set, according to PC Gamer, will contain 66 new cards, all of which are themed after the iconic World of Warcraft dungeon of the same name, which is located in Westfall.

Scallywags and scoundrels! 🏴‍☠️



Delve into the Deadmines as riches await you in the caverns below Westfall! https://t.co/j4YdqxxIgG



🗡 Mini-set launches Nov 2! pic.twitter.com/dOqmL0V7Rx — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) October 28, 2021

According to Invenglobal.com, the developing team behind the online card game said that they are taking the elements of the Deadmines dungeon that players of the role-playing game know and love, and fear, and create a carbon copy of it for Hearthstone.

READ ALSO: 'Hearthstone' Mercenaries Game Mode Guide: Gameplay, Cards, Combat Roles, Mercenary Minions, and More

Among the 66 cards, four of them will Legendary, while 1 of them will be Epic. Fourteen of them will be Rare Cards, while the remaining 16 are Common Cards.

Once they have bought the mini-set, players can play cards such as Need for Greed, Crow's Nest Lookout, Druid of the Reef, Defias Blastfisher, Monstrous Parrot, Grey Sage Parrot, Golakka Blutton, Sunwing Squawker, Amulet of Undying, Defias Leper, Blackwater Cutlass, Brilliant Macaw, Shadowblade Slinger, Wicked Shipment, and Man the Cannons.

The developers will reveal the other cards in few more days, including Legendary ones, but from the looks of the trailer for the said card set, players might expect Edwin VanCleef, the leader of the Defias Brotherhood, will make his return in the game as a Legendary Card.

The Deadmines mini-set, according to Dot Esports, will be rolled out in Hearthstone this coming November 1st, and it will be sold for either $14.99 or 2,000 Gold.

Possible Changes

Aside from the new mini-set, Hearthstone will also receive the Patch 21.6 Update, which will add and change several elements in its game modes.

According to Upcomer, the said patch update will introduce five new characters in its Mercinaries game mode, as it will receive its first content update since its launch last October 12th.

These characters include Edwin, Defias Kingpin (a Legendary Fighter), Eudora (an Epic Fighter), Sneed (an Epic Protector), Mr. Smite (a Rare Protector), and Cookie, the Cook (a Rare Caster).

Three new bounties will also be included in Mercenaries, as players will have the chance to meet, and defeat, Highlord Omokk, General Drakkisath, and Rend Blackhand. These new bounties will be included in the Blackrock Zone.

Aside from these new characters, Mercenaries will also receive new abilities and pirate synergies thanks to the Patch 21.6 Update.

Battlegrounds will also receive new in-game additions courtesy of the said patch update, including Diablo, which will be available for a limited-time only, while the ratings in its Duels game mode will be reset for all of its players. Its card pool will also be updated to include the cards from the Deadmines mini-set.

Finally, players who are playing its Arena game mode can get to choose from its card pool that includes the aforementioned Deadmines mini-set, as well as the cards from the United in Stormwind expansion, and others from Ashes of Outland, Rise of Shadows, Knights of the Frozen Throne, Journey to Un'Goro, Mean Streets of Gadgetzan, and the Core Set.

READ ALSO: 'Hearthstone: Battlegrounds' Patch Update Guide: New 'Avenge' Keyword, Heroes + Other Changes Players Could Expect