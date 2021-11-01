'Phasmophobia' Slender Man Guide: Where will he Spawn it in the Game

Players in Phasmophobia will need to be more careful in threading in the woods, or else a familiar Creepypasta icon will chase them, as the multiplayer horror game brings in Slender Man for their Nightmare update.

The easter egg cameo of the horror game character is said to be an addition for its Nightmare difficulty, a newest inclusion to the game as part of the said update, which includes the new Maple Lodge Campsite map and four new ghosts.

Where will Slender Man Spawn

Spawning Slender Man in Phasmophobia, however, was a tricky task to do for players of the game if they want to see the Creepypasta character.

According to Dot Esports, several Reddit users said that he will spawn in one in every three games while in the Maple Lodge Campsite Map.

But considering that Phasmophobia lets its players to repeatedly spawn on the map thanks to the Nightmare update, they can be in the Maple Lodge Campsite multiple times in order to see Slender Man.

A player decided to do so, and posted its findings in a screenshot of the overview of the said map to pinpoint where he would appear.

According to the said screenshot, which was posted in Imgur, a total of 5 areas in the map where Slender Man be possibly seen by the players. In the first two areas, players must go to the campsite near the bonfire.

Either on the left or the right side, just behind either of the two cabins with a white roof, players will go straight towards the forest, and from there, they would see Slender Man.

The third and the fourth location is in the parking area. On the right side of a truck, players must go straight there until they see him, while the one is just few walks away to the left of the said truck.

Finally, for the fifth Slender Man sighting, players must go straight to the forest from the campsite entrance, and go to the right. From there, they will see Slender Man standing there.

It is not clear, however, that the said appearance will only happen on the Halloween season, or if he will still spawn to players even after the holiday ends.

Other Easter Eggs

Aside from Slender Man, Kinetic Games, the developers of the game, also added more easter eggs in Phasmophobia as part of its Nightmare update, all which were noticed by its players.

According to The Gamer, they saw what appears to be a hockey mask similar to what Jason Vorhees is wearing in Friday the 13th movies floating within the camp waters, possibly a nod to the character's origins. This might indicate a possible addition of him in the game in the near future.

But much like Slender Man's appearance, players would need a lot of luck, and several times spawning in the map, in order to have a glimpse of the said easter egg.

They also saw a dead body hiding underneath one of the campsite's cabins, although this has no direct reference to any horror movie.

