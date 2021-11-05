'Pokemon Go' Terrakion, Cobalion, Virizion 5-Star Raid Guide: Weaknesses, Best Counters, Moveset, and More

The Swords of Justice has come to Pokemon Go as the three of the four Legendary Pokemon for the Generation V, Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion, enters the game as part of its 5-Star Raids for its Festival of Lights event.

These three Pokemon, according to Sportskeeda, will be appearing in the said Raids from November 5th at 10:00 AM, local time, to November 16th at 10:00 AM, local time. If they are lucky enough, Trainers might encounter their Shiny versions.

Weaknesses, Counters

In order for them to caught these Legendary Pokemon, Trainers must now their weaknesses. Not only that they are Fighting-type Pokemon, but they are also dual-types. Terrakion is a Rock-type Pokemon, while Cobalion is a Steel-type Pokemon, and Virizion is a Grass-type Pokemon.

According to Eurogamer, considering that the three are Fighting-type Pokemon, they are vulnerable against Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type Pokemon, as well as attacks that are based from these types.

As for their individual sub-types, Terrakion, being a Rock-type, is weak against Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass-types, while Cobalion, a Steel-type, can easily be defeated by Fighting, Ground, and Fire-types, and Virizion, a Grass-type, is vulnerable against Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice-types.

Considering the list of weaknesses mentioned above, Trainers must know the best mix of Pokemon in their team, whether they will focus on their weakness as Fighting-types, or their individual vulnerabilities.

According to Bleeding Cool, the best counters for Terrakion are Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike), Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash), Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon), Hoopa (Confusion, Psychic), Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip), Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch), and Jiraichi (Confusion, Doom Desire).

They can also consider adding either Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf), Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic), Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic), Espeon, (Confusion, Psychic), or Therian Forme Landorous (Mud Shot, Earthquake) to their team.

Meanwhile, to counter Cobalion, according to PokemonGoHub.net, Trainers can consider to have either Mega X or Mega Y Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn) in their team, alongside Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat), Darmantian (Fire Fang, Overheat), Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat), and Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat).

Other Pokemon counters for Cobalion that can be added in their team include Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere), Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn), Excadrill (Mud Slap, Earthquake), Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake), Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch), and Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower).

Finally, to counter Virizion, according iMore.com, they need to have either Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird), Rayquaza (Air Slash, Hurricane), Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack), Yveltal (Gust, Hurricane), Ho-oh (Hidden Power, Brave Bird), Braviary (Air Slash, Brave Bird), or Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird) in their team.

In order to defeat, and catch, these three Legendary Pokemon, they need to have with them up to three or four Trainers, while using the Circle Lock Technique, in order to have guaranteed Great or Excellent throws using Premier Balls, and Golden Razz Berries.

Best Movesets

Once caught, Trainer can now know the best moves that they want to teach for either Terrakion, Cobalion, or Virizion. According to a post in their website, these three can be taught the Sacred Sword Charged Move if they are caught during the game's Festival of Lights event.

Aside from that, each of them has a great list of Moves that they can learn, and use in situations such as player-versus-player (PvP) battles.

For Terrakion, according to Gameinfo.io, Trainers can choose between Zen Headbutt or Smack Down as its Quick Move, while they can choose either Earthquake, Rock Slide, or Close Combat as its Charged Move.

For Cobalion, they can choose between Metal Claw or Zen Headbutt as its Quick Move, while they can choose either Stone Edge, Iron Head or Close Combat as their Charged Move.

Finally, for Virizion, they can choose between Quick Attack or Zen Headbutt as its Quick Move, while they can choose either Stone Edge, Leaf Blade, or Close Contact as its Charged Move.

