'GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition' Console Cheats Guide: What Buttons to Press to Replenish Health, Receive Items, and More in 'GTA San Andreas'

Cheats are the most important part of Grand Theft Auto series, especially its famous trilogy, including Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These cheats, once entered, may result in either providing infinite resources for its players, or adding even more ridiculousness to their gaming experience.

This is the reason why the said games have that distinct charm and staying power, which is still seen to this day, as Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition just released today.

Now, old players, as well as new ones, can now input important, as well as weird and ridiculous, cheats in a remastered Grand Theft Auto environment, especially within the suburbs of Los Santos.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, featuring 3 distinct cities including the original Los Santos, as Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson battles the streets and corrupt cops to save his family in a loving homage to the ’90s.



GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

PlayStation Cheat Codes

If players want to replenish their health to full, as well as an additional Armor, and $250,000, in the PlayStation version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, especially for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, where the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition is playable, according to Gamespot, they need to input the following buttons: R1 - R2 - L1 - X - Left - Down - Right - Up - Left - Down - Right - Up.

If they want to have infinite ammunition for their weapons, they will press L1 - R1 - Square - R1 - Left - R2 - R1 - Left - Square - Down - L1 - L1 in their PlayStation controller.

If they want to unlock the game's Weapon Set 1, they will press R1 - R2 - L1 - R2 - Left - Down - Right - Up - Left - Down - Right - Up, while pressing R1 - R2 - L1 - R2 - Left - Down - Right - Up - Left - Down - Down - Left will give them access to its Weapon Set 2.

If players want the guns and other weapons in its Weapon Set 3, they will press R1 - R2 - L1 - R2 - Left - Down - Right - Up - Left - Down - Down - Down.

If they want to make the game, including its elements, faster, they will press Triangle - Up - Right - Down - L2 - L1 - Square, while pressing Triangle - Up - Right - Down - Square - R2 - R1 will slow things down.

If they want to evade the law quickly, they will press R1 - R1 - Circle - R2 - Up - Down - Up - Down - Up - Down to remove their Wanted Levels, but if they want to live dangerously in Los Santos, they will press Circle - Right - Circle - Right - Left - Square - X - Down to make said Wanted Levels go full.

Xbox Cheat Codes

Much like their PlayStation version, the cheats for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas's Xbox version, especially for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, will function the same.

For the full Health replenish, with additional armor and $250,000 bonus, according to IGN, they will press RB - RT - LB - A - Left - Down - Right - Up - Left - Down - Right - Up on their Xbox controller. For infinite ammunition, they will press LB - RB - X - RB - Left - RT - RB - Left - X - Down - LB - LB.

To unlock its Weapon Set 1, they need to press RB - RT - LB - RT - Left - Down - Right - Up - Left - Down - Right - Up, while pressing RB - RT - LB - RT - Left - Down - Right - Up - Left - Down - Down - Left will give them access the Weapon Set 2, and pressing RB - RT - LB - RT - Left - Down - Right - Up - Left - Down - Down - Down will give them Weapon Set 3.

To make the game faster, they will press Y - Up - Right - Down - LT - RB - X, while pressing Y - Up - Right - Down - X - RT - RB will slow it down.

To clear their Wanted Levels in the game, they will press RB - RB - B - RT - Up - Down - Up - Down - Up - Down, while pressing B - Right - B - Right - Left - X - A - Down will make their Wanted Levels fill up to maximum.

Notes Regarding the Cheats

There are many thinks that players need to consider while inputting these cheats in the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition, especially for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

According to Eurogames, several of the cheats might not work or disabled in the Definitive Edition, as Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto series, said that it had removed several cheats, but there are reports that some of them are in the game.

Also, using said cheats might disable the Trophies and Achievements that they could get while playing said games. If they want to collect them while they are progressing, they might not use these cheats to do so.

Finally, several of the cheats, including those "Mode"-style ones, will not be deactivated once the codes for them are re-entered in the game. Hence, it is better for them to save their games first before entering these kinds of cheats.

