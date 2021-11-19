'Pokemon Go' Community Day December 2021 Guide: What Pokemon Trainers Will Encounter, plus Other Things They Could Expect

It is that time of the month once again where Trainers come and play Pokemon Go together as its monthly Community Day event returns for the month of December.

This time, the said event, which will be the final Community Day of the 2021, will be two-day extravaganza, and will feature not only one, but a number of Pokemon that they can catch in the wild.

Aside from those that will be encountered in the wild, Trainers will also have the opportunity to encounter, and catch, several of them in Raids, while learning moves to those Pokemon that are evolved during the event proper.

They will also have the opportunity to grab Research Tasks, which they will be rewarded with in-game items, as well as Pokemon encounters.

The More, The Merrier

Unlike the previous similar events where every month, only one Pokemon will be featured, the Community Day event this coming December will feature all of the Pokemon that appeared on those said events within 2021.

According to the post made by Niantic, the developers of the augmented reality smartphone game, in the Pokemon Go website, these will be appearing in the wild more frequently.

This include Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, Fletchling, Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, and Oshawott. These Pokemon will be split into two groups, with each group appearing on the wild during a specific date of the event.

Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, and Fletchling will be on the wild on December 18th, while Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, and Oshawott will be appearing more frequently on December 19th.

Aside from the aforementioned Pokemon, the event will also feature others that were appeared in Community Days of 2020. According to CNet, these Pokemon can be either hatched from their Eggs or encountered in Raids.

Trainers can hatch either Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Ghastly, Rhyhorn Magikarp, Porygon, Elekid, Magby, Seedot, Piplup, and Budew from said Eggs within 2 kilometers, while they will also encounter all of them in the said Raid, however, instead of Elekid and Magby, they will encounter their respective evolved forms, Electabuzz and Magmar.

If they are lucky enough, they might encounter Shiny versions of all of them on those dates, as well as the Last Resort move, which can be taught to an Eevee once it is caught during the event.

Exclusive Moves

Aside from the Last Resort move, several exclusive moves are also available to be taught to those Pokemon that they have encountered, and caught, during the event, as well as those that have owned in the Pokemon Go, as long as they evolved said Pokemon.

Trainers can now teach their Charizard the Dragon Breath Fast Attack after they evolved from Charmeleon, while they can teach their Beedrill the Drill Run Charged Attack after evolving it from a Kakuna.

Their Alakazam will learn the Counter Fast Attack after evolving from Kadabra, while their Machamp will learn the Payback Charged Attack after evolving from Machoke.

Their Gengar will learn the Shadow Punch Charged Attack after evolving from Haunter, and their Gyaradoz will be taught Aqua Tail after evolving from a Magikarp.

They can teach their Shiftry the Bullet Seed Fast Attack after evolving from Nuzleaf, while they will do the same for their Altaria, as it can learn the Moonblast Charged Attack after evolving from Swablu.

Their Empoleon will learn the Hydro Cannon Charged Attack after evolving into a Prinplup, while their Luxray will learn the Psychic Fangs charged Attack after evolving from Luxray.

Those who evolved their Roselia into a Roserade during the event can choose one of these two moves that they can teach to it - the Bullet Seed Fast Attack or the Fire-type Weather Ball Charged Attack.

Their Garchomp will learn the Earth Power Charged Attack after evolving Gabite, while their Rhyperior will learn the Rock Wrecker Charged Attack after evolving from Rhydon. Their Electivire, on the other hand, will learn the Flamethrower Charged Attack after evolving from Electabuzz.

Their Magmortar will learn the Thunderbolt Charged Attack after evolving from Magmar, while their Porygon-Z will learn the Tri Attack Charged Attack after evolving from Porygon2. Their Dusknoir will learn the Shadow Ball Charged Attack after evolving from Dusclops.

They can also teach their Serperior the Frenzy Plant Charged Attack after evolving from Servine, their Emboar the Black Burn Charged Attack after evolving from Pignite.

Their Samurott will learn the Hydro Cannon Charged Attack after evolving from Dewott, while their Talonflame will learn the Incinerate Fast Attack after evolving from Fletchinder.

All of Eevee's Eeveelotions will also learn event exclusive moves after evolving. Vaporeon will learn the Scald Charged Attack, while Jolteon will learn the Zap Cannon Charged Attack.

Flareon, on the other hand, will learn the Superpower Charged Attack, while Espeon will learn the Shadow Ball Charged Attack, and Umbreon will learn the Psychic Charged Attack.

Leafeon will learn the Bullet Seed Fast Attack, while Glaceon will learn the Water Pulse Charged Attack, and Sylveon will learn the Psyshock Charged Attack.

Community Day Schedule

Pokemon Go's final Community Day of 2021 will start this coming December 18th from 11:00 AM, local time, to 5:00 PM, local time, and it will last until December 19th on the same time frame.

During the event, according to Bleeding Cool, the Incense that were activated, as well as the Lure Modules, will last for three hours, while the Hatch Distance for the Eggs that were placed inside the Incubator will be halved.

Also, both XP and Stardust received after a catch will be boosted up to two times.

Also, Trainers can avail the event-exclusive Special Research Story for just $1.00, while they can take a Limited Timed Research, which will last from December 18th at 11:00 AM, local time, up to December 20th at 10:00 AM, local time.

They can also take Field Research Tasks, which will last from December 17th at 10:00 AM PST (GMT -8) up to December 20th at 10:00 AM PST (GMT -8).

