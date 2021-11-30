'Pokemon Go' Mischief Unbound Event Guide: How to Get the 'Unbound' Hoopa, Rewards from the Special Research

Pokemon Go's Season of Mischief will come to a close, and while its end is approaching near within the week, the Trainers will still have the opportunity to capture Hoopa, the Psychic/Ghost-type Mythical Pokemon.

Aside from encountering, and catching, the said Pokemon, they will also have the opportunity to unleash its "Unbound" Form, as well as obtain other rewards coming from the Special Research that will be available during "Mischief Unbound," the final event of the season.

Time to Unbound the Mischief

In order to get their very own Unbound Hoopa, they must first catch its Confined Form first. The only way they can do this is to clear one of the parts of the season-long "Misunderstood Mischief" Special Research, which was started last September.

Unleash the power of Hoopa Confined by changing its form to Hoopa Unbound!



To change Hoopa’s form, you need the following.



🍬 50 Hoopa Candy

🌟 10,000 Stardust

🔍 Complete the Mischief Unbound Special Research pic.twitter.com/PM678Zyv9F — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 28, 2021

This Special Research, according to Serebii.net, will be given to them by Professor Willow once they are logged in the game.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Go' Community Day December 2021 Guide: What Pokemon Trainers Will Encounter, plus Other Things They Could Expect

Once they are in, they will notice a notification icon at the bottom right of the game's screen.

The said notification icon will indicate that the Misunderstood Mischief will be available for them to clear. Once they accepted it, they will have a chance to grind in Pokemon Go in order to complete it.

Meanwhile, in order to have the encounter with the Confined Hoopa while doing the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, according to Dot Esports, they need to make 5 Curveball Throws while catching 10 different Pokemon species, and earn up to 5,000 Stardust.

Aside from the said encounter with the Mythical Pokemon, they will also receive 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, 15 Poke Balls, and five Great Balls.

Once they finished all of the tasks in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, according to the post in the game's website, they can have access to the event-exclusive Mischief Unbound Special Research, where they will be given an opportunity to receive even more rewards.

If they are not managed to complete the Special Research, they can still get it by purchasing it in the game's store for $4.99.

According to Eurogamer, there three steps in this Special Research. In the first part, they must take a snapshot of Hoopa that they have encountered in the wild, then catch 20 Pokemon, and spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms.

Once they finished this set, they will get an Incense, a Poffin, and three Golden Razz Berries, as well as 1,000 Stardust, a Lucky Egg, and 3,000 XP.

In the second part, Trainers must make seven Curveball throws in a row, while using 20 Berries to help them to catch Pokemon in the wild. They will also need to complete up to ten Field Research tasks.

To help them clear this task faster, they can take the Mischief Unbound Field Research tasks, where all they need to do is to catch and transfer a number of Pokemon.

Completing this set will reward them another Incense, a Super Incubator, three Silver Pinap Berries, and an opportunity to change their Hoopa's forms, as well as 1,500 Stardust, a Star Piece, and 3,000 XP.

Finally, in the third part of the Special Research, according to invenglobal.com, they need to earn seven Hearts with your Pokemon Buddy, which they can do by walking with them while venturing in the game.

They will also need to catch 20 different Pokemon species, as well as win three Pokemon Raids during the event.

Clearing them will give them 50 Hoopa Candies, 10,000 Stardust, and a Hoopa T-Shirt for their avatar, as well as 2,000 Stardust, three Premium Battle Passes, and 4,000 XP.

The 50 Hoopa Candies and 10,000 Stardust that they have earned in the Special Research will be used in changing Hoopa's Confined Form into its Unbound Form as long as they have earned the aforementioned ability to do so.

If they want to revert Hoopa back to its Bound Form, they will be required to use 10 Hoopa Candies and 2,000 Stardust.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Evolution Stones Guide: Where to Find Them, Which Pokemon to Use Them With