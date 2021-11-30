'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Evolution Stones Guide: Where to find the Rest of Them

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl, players will have the chance to Evolve the Pokemon that they have owned into their stronger forms.

There are many ways to Evolve a Pokemon - by battling against wild Pokemon and other Trainers, and through other methods like using the Evolution Stones.

In total, there are nine Evolution Stones that are scattered around the Sinnoh region, which they need to collect and use in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

These include the first stones that appeared in Generation I games, namely the Fire, Leaf, Water, Thunder, and Moon Stones.

They can also get the Sun Stone, which appeared in Generation II games, and the ones that appeared in Generation IV games, namely the Shiny, Dusk, Dawn, and Oval Stones.

Where to Find the Rest of the Stones

In order to find the Moon Stone in the Sinnoh region, according to vg247.com, players need to go to either Mount Coronet or the Trophy Garden, which is located behind the Pokemon Mansion.

Once that they are in the either of the two areas, they will keep an eye on wild Clefairy that holds the said Evolution Stone.

Another way to obtain the stone is to go deep down to the Grand Underground, where they need to dig its walls until they got the Moon Stone.

Once they got the stone, they can use it to evolve Nidorino into Nidoking and Nidorina into Nidoqueen, as well as evolving Clefairy, Jigglypuff, and Skitty into Clefable, Wigglytuff, and Delcatty, respectively.

Much like the Moon Stone, players can also get the Sun Stone by digging in the Grand Underground.

They can also get the said stone after battling with Solrock, the Rock/Psychic Pokemon, which according to Clutch Points, they can encounter in the caves that are also in the Grand Underground, as long as they have unlocked the National Pokedex.

On the other hand, in order to get the Shiny Stone, they need to navigate through the mines of Iron Island alongside Riley.

From there, they need to find the three elevators in order to travel themselves to the top of the caverns, then they will go towards the right before they get to the exit. Once they are in a room, they will go towards its right side until they see a Pokeball that contains the Shiny Stone.

Another location that they need to go in order to obtain it is a narrow bridge on the Route 228. Once they are on the bridge, they will go to its left side until they got the stone right before the two Pokemon Rangers.

Once they got the Shiny Stone, they can use this to evolve Roselia into Roserade, and Togetic into Togekiss.

As for the Dusk Stone, they can obtain it after defeating Jupiter, one of the Commanders of Team Galactic, at Lake Acuity. Afterwards, she will drop the Storage Key, which they can use in the Galactic Warehouse in Veilstone City.

Once they are in the area, they head towards a tiny room with a set of stairs in the upper right part. From there, they will find the said stone, which is right next to the laptop on the table.

Once they got the stone, they will use it to evolve Murkrow and Misdreavus into Honchkrow and Mismagius, respectively.

As for the Dawn Stone, which can be used to evolve a male Kirlia into Gallade and a female Snorunt into Froslass, according to Attack of the Fanboy, they can either get it in a portion in the Grand Underground in Snowpoint City, where the Whiteout Cave is located, or inside the Mount Coronet.

They can also get it by going to the west of the Survival Area until they saw a cliff, which they can climb by using Rock Climb. Afterwards, they will encounter a Dragon Tamer Trainer, where they will battle before going behind him to get another Dawn Stone.

Finally, to get the Oval Stone, they need to get to the Lost Tower, which is to the south of Solaceon Town, to the right of Route 209. Once they have entered the area, they will go to the second floor, where they will encounter a Youngster Trainer.

After battling it, they will pick up a Pokeball that contains the Oval Stone, which they can give to Happiny as a held item. Once it has the said item while levelling up, it will evolve into Chansey.

