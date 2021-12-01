'Knockout City' Season 4 'Alien Invaders' Guide: New Map, Battle Pass, and Other Things Players could Expect

Electronic Arts announced that they will launch the new Season 4 for Knockout City entitled "Alien Invaders."

Along with the said announcement, they revealed the plans for the said season, which includes a new map that players need to traverse while playing the online multiplayer action game.

Alien Invaders will also bring in a new Battle Pass for them to unlock for its rewards, as well as other new in-game items, Events, and Playlists.

Face the Alien Invaders

Much like its namesake, Knockout City's Alien Invaders, according to Bleeding Cool, will focus on the alien invaders who are trying to enter the Knockout city, and it is up to its Defense Force to stop these extraterrestrial intruders.

On the other hand, DJ is teaming up with a mysterious individual in an attempt to contact the said intruders in order to learn what they are doing on Earth.

As the aliens entered the planet, it leaved a site called the Alien Smash Site. The said new map for the game, according to a post in the PlayStation Blog webpage, is the biggest level that the developers did does far for Knockout City.

In the Alien Smash Site, players can ride the little saucers that are scattered in the area. These saucers will let them hover around the field, transporting them from place to place.

It can event shoot a tractor beam that can suck up dodgeballs, or those that are in Ballform, before shopoting them in the nearest pit.

However, they need to be careful while hovering in these intergalactic saucers, as they will be a visible and vulnerable target for a hit from any flying dodgeball, or characters that can transform into their Ballforms.

Aside from the new map, the newest Season 4 will also bring in new additions to Knockout City, which includes the newest Battle Pass.

The said seasonal pass, according to PSU, will have brand new 100 levels that players need to unlock in order to receive its rewards, all of which are alien themed.

Along with the new Battle Pass are the new set of five Weekly Contracts, as well as new Holobux offerings, for them to accomplish. They can also keep the rewards from the previous Season 3 Battle Pass.

Also added in Knockout City are the four new two-week events with new game modes and exclusive rewards. These events will be eventually announced in the later date.

Finally, Alien Invaders will bring in new items to the game, including the Pom Passer, a new energy drink that, according to Gamepur, will grant 15 XP to those who consumed it while another player scores a hit using the ball that they have passed their way.

Aside from the new energy drink, the incoming season will also have new alien-themed cosmetics that players can get, as well as new alien UFO that will be serving as Crew Vehicles, new bundles, and daily store items.

On the other hand, the developers of Knockout City announced that they will bring back Team KO in the game's League Play during Season 4.

