'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Giratina Guide: How to Catch, Transform into its Origin Form

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players are given the chance to catch every Pokemon in the Sinnoh region, including its Legendaries.

One of those said Legendary Pokemon in the region is Giratina, one of the "Creation Trio," alongside Dialgia and Palkia.

But much like any other Pokemon that is present in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, in order to catch this Ghost/Dragon-type Pokemon, they need to find it first in the region.

How to Catch Giratina

Much like the other Legendary Pokemon that is available in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players can encounter Giratina post-game.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Ramanas Park Guide: How to Unlock the Area, Catch the Legendaries

This means that they can do that after they defeat all of the Gym Leaders in the Sinnoh region, the Elite Four, and Cynthia, the Champion of the Pokemon League, as well as they talked to Professor Rowan and Professor Oak in Sandgem Town in order to unlock the National Pokedex.

Once they have done the aforementioned pre-requisites, according to iMore, they need to head towards the Spring Path, which is located at the east of Route 214. The said route can be accessed if the National Pokedex was unlocked.

Once they are in the location, according to realsport101.com, they need to find the entrance to the Turnback Cave, which is on a rock wall facing the water. They will reach the said door by climbing the cliffs using Rock Climb.

Once they have entered the cave, a mist will appear, so players need to use Defog in order to see things properly. If their Pokemon did not learn the move, they can use it on their Poketch by accessing it with a press of the R button in their JoyCon.

Once they have cleared the fog inside the cave, the must venture inside and look for the three pillars within the cave's different rooms.

There are 30 rooms in the said cave that players need to enter. If the said rooms did not have the said pillars, they will need to exit the cave, and then re-enter.

If they have found the third pillar in one of the said rooms, Giratina will appear in the next room that they will need to enter. Before entering the room, they must first save their progress if they do not want to repeat the tedious puzzle.

Once they have entered the room, they will battle the said Legendary Pokemon before catching it.

According to Twinfinite, players need to keep in mind that Giratina will not be caught easily, therefore players need to prepare lots of Ultra and Timer Balls, as well as Pokemon that are Level 60 and above, and has moves that can inflict Sleep or Paralysis.

How to Change Giratina into its Origin Forme

There are two forms of Giratina that players could encounter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl - the Altered Form, which they have seen already inside Turnback Cave, and the Origin Forme.

In order to transform the said Legendary Pokemon to its Origin Forme, they need to have first the Griseous Orb. To get the said item, according to The Nerd Stash, they need to go towards the Ramans Park, which is Route 221.

Once there, they need to catch the available Legendary Pokemon there, which they can do it with the help of Slates.

These items, once they have obtained it by buying it from a non-playable character (NPC) using Mysterious Shards, will summon said Pokemon in their respective rooms in the park.

Once they have caught Mewtwo, which is after they summon it inside the Genome Room using the Genome Slate, the NPC will now offer the Distortion Slate. Once they have purchased it, they will go towards the eastern side of the Ramanas Park and enter the Distortion Room.

From there, they will insert the Distortion Slate in a pedestal inside the room. Afterwards, a Level 100 Origin Forme Giratina will be appearing in front of them, triggering a Pokemon Battle where they need to knock it out.

Once they defeated him, they would notice that it dropped an item, which is the Griseous Orb.

They will grab the said item, then give it to the Altered Forme Giratina as a Held Item in order to change into its Origin Forme. It will revert back to its Altered Forme if they removed the item from it.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Eevee Guide: Where to Catch It, How to Evolve it into its Available Eeveelutions