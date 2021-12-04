'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Eevee Guide: Where to Catch It, How to Evolve it into its Available Eeveelutions

Eevee is one of the most versitile Pokemon Trainers could get no matter what Pokemon game they are playing thanks to its Eeveelutions, or the ability to evolve into its several forms as long as the conditions were met.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be no different as its players will have the chance to catch the quadrupedal Normal-type Pokemon, as well as evolve into one of its available Eeveelutions in the game.

In fact, a player played the whole game with a team consisting of a Shiny Eevee and Shiny versions several of its Eeveelutions.

How to Catch, Breed Eevee

In order to have Eevee in Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl, players need to catch it first. To have an encounter with it, according to iMore, they need to beat first all of the Gym Leaders in the Sinnoh region and the Elite four in the game.

Once they have done it, along with completing the Sinnoh Pokedex, they will go to the Sandgem Town to talk with Professor Rowan, as well as Professor Oak, in order to unlock the National Pokedex.

Next, according to Nintendo Life, they head towards the Hearthome City and enter one of the buildings there.

Inside one of them, they need to speak to Bebe, one of the game's non-playable characters. Once they have talked to her, she will give them an Eevee to take with them on with their journey.

Then, they will travel towards Solaceon Town and find a bald old man that they will see wandering around the town. They will talk to him in order to go towards the Breeding Center, where they will place their Eevee along with Ditto.

Afterwards, they will walk around the town or any place in the game before check on the said Pokemon every few minutes until they will get an Egg, which they can retrieve once they bring back Eevee from the Caretaker.

Once they got at least seven Eggs that has Eevee in it, they will also travel around the map until they have hatched. Once it is done, they can now have Eevee that they can use for its Eeveelutions.

How to Evolve Eevee into its Eeveelutions

As mentioned earlier, Eevee is a versatile Pokemon thanks to its evolved forms, or Eeveelutions. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are seven Eeveelutions available.

These are as follows - Jolteon, an Electric-type Pokemon; Flareon, a Fire-type Pokemon; Vaporeon, a Water-type Pokemon; Espeon, a Psychic-type Pokemon; Umbreon, a Dark-type Pokemon; Leafeon, a Grass-type Pokemon; and Glaceon, an Ice-type Pokemon.

To evolve their Eevee into either a Jolteon, Vaporeon or Flareon, the three primary Eevelutions that were introduced in Generation I games, they will need to get the Thunder, Water, and Fire Stones, which are scattered across the Sinnoh region, as well as under the Grand Underground.

Once they are evolved, they will gain access to powerful moves based on their Types. For Jolteon, according to Dot Esports, it will learn moves like Pin Missile and Thunderbolt, while Vaporeon will learn moves like Hydro Pump and Surf, which is an essential Hidden Move in order to travel around the region, and Flareon will learn moves like Last Resort and Flare Blitz.

They can also evolve their Eevee into Umbreon and Espeon by achieving a high Friendship meter, which they can see in their Pokech App.

The said meter can be increased by having their Pokemon following them on their travels, as well as battling with them, feeding them with Berries, Poffins, and Vitamins, and getting them massaged. It can also increase by having them hold the Soothe Bell.

However, these Pokemon will evolve depending on what time of the day they will be leveled up, as well as their Friendship meter increases. For Espeon, Eevee will be evolved during the morning and daytime, while Umbreon will be evolved from Eevee during the night.

Finally, to evolve Eevee either into Glaceon or Leafeon, they need to level it up in a specific place in the region. For Glaceon, they must take Eevee to a small rock outside the Snowpoint City. Once they are in the area, they must level it up once in the patch of grass around it.

As for Leafeon, they need to take their Eevee to the small rock that is on the top left corner of the Eterna Forrest. Much like evolving into Glaceon, they will evolve the said Pokemon once they leveled it up once in the patch of grass around it.

