'CoD Vanguard' The Battle of Midway Guide: How to Clear this Campaign

The fourth Campaign in Call of Duty: Vanguard, "The Battle of Midway" takes the players of the first-person shooting game to the Pacific Ocean as they will be in the shoes of Lieutenant Wade Jackson, a former United States pilot and one of the four Operators in the game.

In this Campaign, Jackson and his piloting prowess will assist his fellow Allied soliders in a battle to stop the Japanese invasion of the Pacific islands.

Because of this, players will need to pilot a dive bomber as they will engage in aerial combat in the air above the Pacific waters.

How to Clear the Campaign

The said Campaign in Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to IGN, will start off with pre-mission briefing.

After the said briefing, they will need to head towards their plane. To do this, they need to follow Mateo through the door on their left, then they will go down the hall.

From there, they will turn left at the junction in order to head towards the hangar. Then, they will climb the stairs, then keep walking alongside Mateo, until they will go down the middle of the deck.

From there, he will call for the elevator to stop as they approach, so they need to wait for him to climb up.

They will then approach him and look at him until the "Climb" prompt appears. Once the said elevator reaches the top, they will turn around and follow Mateo again down the flight deck, then they will turn right once they reach the second plane.

From there, they will approach the wing and interact with it in order to climb inside, and the flight crew will ease them into position for takeoff.

Once they are in the cockpit, according to Gfinity, they will perform several pre-flight checks by following the on-screen commands to test the controllers and other numerous features in the plane before taking off, including how to fly the plane itself and how to fire its main guns. They can also invert said controls.

Once they got a thumbs up from the pit crew, they will need to hold forward on their left analog stick to raise the plane's power, then they will release the brake to take off the plane from the carrier.

Once they are in the sky, they will fly in formation along with other dive bombers.

They will keep following the squadron and keeping up with their pace in sky until they are suddenly attacked by Japanese fighter planes. The said ambush will trigger an early-engagement, where they need to shoot them down.

After shooting down the enemy planes, they will need to regroup with their fellow pilots, and follow them until they are in area where a carrier that will be the first bombing target is located.

From there, they will need to wait for the other planes to descend before diving down towards the target. As they are diving down, according to Diamond Lobby, they need to avoid fire that comes from the target's anti-aircraft guns in order for them not to be shot down.

To do this, they need to move their right analog stick left or right while seeing the tracer bullets coming their way. In this way, they can also gauge the trajectory of the incoming bullets.

Once they have avoided the bullets, they will drop the bomb to the target by aiming it properly using the targeting reticle, then once they are close enough, they will press the RB or the R1 button, then pull up in order to avoid crashing into the carrier.

Once the target has been bombed, the enemy fleet will start a counter-attack against them, therefore they need fend them off in another dogfight.

This time, several pilots are being hunted by the Japanese planes, and they need to save them by targeting their attackers that will be marked by orange skull icons.

Once they have shot down the said enemy planes, Wade will eventually call out for the second bombing run in order to sink down the second target carrier.

Then, they will need to fly closer to their squadmates, beginning to climb again to reach an altitude, while dodging enemy fire.

Once they reached the said altitude, they will begin the dive-bomb the same way they did before on the first target.

After dropping the second bomb to the target, it will trigger a cutscene, marking the end of the Campaign.

