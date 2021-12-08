'Far Cry 6' Title Update 3 Guide: What Changes, Additions, Fixes that Players Could Expect

Ubisoft released the patch notes for Far Cry 6's Title Update 3, revealing several improvements that they did for the action-adventure first-person shooting game.

The said improvements include changes for Far Cry 6's Quality of Life, as well as the addition of its new Utility Packs, and fixes to several issues that might affect the game if they are not addressed.

What to Expect in Title Update 3

One of the improvements that the developers did for Far Cry 6 courtesy of its Title Update 3 involves the game's Quality of Life.

According to Dual Shockers, they have made several adjustments to the said element in order to reduce the instances where the elements of its HUD would be blocked or hidden, including when players are changing from one region to another.

They have also tweaked the Co-Op session for the Special Operation so that players, once they have joined, will be informed which of the said Operation is starting.

It also increased the tracker icon and the font size of Missions when they are using the "Increased" option for their user interface (UI) and Fonts Scaling under its "Vision" option menu, while they added support for MSI's Mystic Light RGB.

The Title Update 6 also have brought in new Utility Packs, which according to DSOGaming.com, will be released on December 16th. These include a set of Material Packs, as well as the Yaran Peso Pack.

A Basic Material Pack will cost them 300 Far Cry Credits, while the Advanced one will cost them 1,000 Far Cry Credits, and the Specialist Materials Pack will be sold for 2,000 Far Cry Credits.

As for the Yaran Peso Pack, a Small one will be sold for 300 Far Cry Credits, while its Medium and Large versions will cost them 500 and 1,000 Far Cry Credits, respectively.

On the other hand, the Title Update 3 also brought in fixes to Far Cry 6's several issues.

According to Attack of the Fanboy, the said update fixed an issue that causes models of non-playable characters (NPCs) to become corrupted for players that are joining a Co-op session after an extended playtime.

It also fixed an issue that causes the enemies to not be shown on the minimap during the "Cocodrilo" Special Operation.

The said title update also fixed an issue within the Vaas: Insanity downloadable content (DLC) Expansion Pack that causes the host of a Co-op room to be stuck in a black screen after pressing "Save and Quit" in the final scoreboard.

It also fixed an issue within the said Expansion that causes the "Self-Help," "Dear Diary," and "Freudian Field Day" achievements to not unlock correctly after meeting their required conditions.

It also fixed several issues within the game's different versions for different video game platforms, including an issue within the HD Texture Pack for its PC Version, where some assets will might appear blurry.

It also fixed an issue that causes the "Aim Type" and the "Weapon Wheel Interaction" options to reset to default when players are restarting the game.

It also fixed an issue that causes Vaas: Insanity to become unavailable when they sign out and sign in using their same Xbox Live profile, as well as it fixed an issue that causes them to be prompted constantly with a "Quit Game" message after restarting the game from Rest mode.

It also fixed an issue within its Xbox One version that causes weapons and weapon attachments to disappear, while it fixed an issue within its Xbox Series X|S version that causes its menu cursor to get stuck on screen when opening the military escalation popup after loading a save file.

