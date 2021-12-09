'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' Elenti Callope (Renault Clio V6 Sport) Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Sports Compact Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available in the game, whether if it is pre-installed, came from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or downloaded as a car mod from the Steam Workshop, using more than 4,000 car parts.

They can either sell it for additional profit and for future car projects, as well as added car parts and upgrades, or keep it as part of their garage collection.

They can also repair or restore different kinds of cars, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to sports cars to full-size sedans to hatchbacks to grand tourers.

One of those cars that are already available in the game is Elenti Callope, or in real life, it is the Renault Clio V6 Sport, which is a sport compact car built and launched by Renault Sport in 2001, and seen production until 2005.

How Restore an Elenti Callope

Players can purchase the Elenti Callope in the Barn, in the Car Auction, and in the Junkyard.

Once they have bought the car, according to Boblas' YouTube video, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lift in their Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside the car using the Oil Drain machine, as well as the rest of the other fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Then, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that are needed to be repaired or replaced, until what is remaining on the Car Lift is the body frame, which they need to repair using the Wielding Machine.

Afterwards, they will start repairing the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables, which are on the Workshop.

From there, they will be playing a minigame where they need to hit the green tabs in order to fully fix the said parts.

The parts that cannot be repaired, on the other hand, will be sold instead for additional Credits, which they can use for buying new replacement parts.

Once they have all of the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the whole car, starting with its engine, which is a V6 DOHC AKZ.

To start doing this on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the camshafts, the exhaust manifolds, the camshaft bearing caps, the engine head covers, the spark plugs, the ignition coils, the intake manifolds A and B, the fuel filter, the throttle, the fuel rails, and the thermostat.

They will also need the cam gears, the power steering pump, the alternator, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the idler rollers, the arm, the serpentine belts, the belt tensioner, and the timing covers.

Once they have finished building the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, then they will put it inside the engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Then, they will install the rest of the internal parts, including the gearbox, the air filer with its base, cover and clips, the ABS pump and module, the brake servo, the ECU type A, the battery, the radiator with its fan, the reservoirs, and the fuse box and cover with the new relays and fuses.

Afterwards, they will reinstall the rest of the car's parts, including the parts for its suspension, exhaust pipes, and braking system, as well as the wheels, the body kit, the lights, the windshield and other glass panels, and the parts of its interior such as the steering wheel and the seats.

Once they finished reassembling the whole car, they will refill it with a new batch of oil and other fluids, then they will paint its body in the Paint Booth.

Then, they will move it to the Test Path room to realign its lights and wheels, as well as to test its newly installed braking system. Then, they will transfer it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test.

Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive their very own Elenti Callope.

