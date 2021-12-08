'Car Mechanic Simulator 2021' McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail Restoration Guide: How to Restore this Race Car [VIDEO]

In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, players can restore cars that are available, ranging from classic Americana muscle cars to compact cars to modern sports cars, using more than 4,000 car parts.

These cars can either be from those that are already installed in the game, from the downloadable content (DLC) car packs, or from the Steam Workshop where they can download car mods.

One of those said car mods is the McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail, the racing variant of McLaren's F1 sports car, which was produced in 1997.

How to Restore a McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail

Once they have downloaded the car mod file from the Steam Workshop, and pasted it in the game's folder, they will find, and buy, the McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail at the Barn, the Car Auction, the Car Salon, and the Junkyard.

After purchasing the car, they will wash its body and interior in the Car Wash, then they will transfer it to one of the Car Lifts in their Garage.

From there, they will drain whatever oil that is remaining inside of it using the Oil Drain machine, as well as the other fluids such as the brake fluid, the coolant, the power steering fluid, and the windshield washer fluid using the Drain Tool.

Afterwards, they will disassemble the whole car, and get the parts that are needed to be either repaired or replaced, until what is left on the Car Lift is body frame. From there, they will repair it using the Wielding Machine, then they will detail its interior.

Once they have done repairing the whole body frame, they will now repair the parts that they can still use in the restoration project by placing them on the Repair Tables that can be seen in the Workshop, where they will need to play a minigame by hitting the green tabs until those parts are fully fixed.

On the other hand, the parts that are impossible to get repaired will be sold instead for additional Credits, which they can use to buy new replacement parts.

Once they got the repaired or replaced parts, they can now start reassembling the whole McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail, starting with rebuilding its engine, which according MemeTalent's YouTube video, is the VB12 DOHC MRN.

To build this engine on the Engine Stand, they will need the engine block, the crankshaft, the pistons with their rings, the crankshaft bearing caps, the rod caps, the oil pan, the oil filter, the flywheel, the clutch plate, the clutch pressure plate, and the clutch release bearing.

They will also need the engine heads, the camshafts, the spark plugs, the camshaft caps, the exhaust manifolds, the engine head covers, the ignition coils, the intake manifold, the fuel rail, the fuel filter, and the throttles.

They will also need the cam gears, the timing chain shoes, the timing chain cover the serpentine belts, the timing covers, the alternator, the power steering pump, the crankshaft pulley, the water pump, the water pump pulleys, the idler rollers, the thermostat, and the belt tensioner.

Once they have finished building the engine, they will remove it from the Engine Stand, and then they will install it in the engine bay using the Engine Pulley.

Afterwards, they will install the other internal parts, including the battery, the reservoirs, the brake servo, the radiators, the gearbox, the starter, the air filter, the ECU type A, the fuse box and its cover, along with the new fuses and relays, and the fuel tank.

Then, they will install the rest of the car's parts, including ones that are for its suspension, exhaust pipes, and braking system, as well as the wheels, body kit, the windshield and other glass panels, the lights, and the parts for the interior such as the steering wheel and the seats.

Once they are done reassembling the whole car, they will paint its body in the Paint Booth, then they will move it to the Test Path room to align its wheels and lights, as well as testing its brakes.

Afterwards, they will move it to the Dyno Test room to tune up the gears in its gearbox and perform a dyno test. Once they are satisfied with the results, they can now test drive the McLaren F1 GTR Long Tail race car.

