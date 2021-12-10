'Fortnite' 'Gears of Wars' Character Skins Guide: What Do They Look Like, How to Get, and More

By Staff Reporter , Updated Dec 10, 2021 09:17 AM EST
Close
 MARCUS AND KAIT ENTERS FORTNITE
(Photo: Photo from Epic Games' Fortnite Webpage)

The soldiers of Gears of War have come to the island of Fortnite as Marcus Fenix, the legendary hero of the Pendulum and Locust Wars, alongside Kait Diaz, an Outsider-turned-soldier of Coalition of Ordered Governments, enters the first-person shooting game as part of its Gaming Legends Character Skin series.

The said inclusion made them join a long list of video game characters that leaped to Fortnite, including League of Legends' Jinx, Street Fighter's Ryu, Chun-li, Guile, and Cammy, Resident Evil's Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy, Tomb Raider's Lara Croft, God of War's Kratos, and Halo's Master Chief.

The protagonist of Xbox Games' third-person shooting game will also bring in new in-game items as part of Fortnite's "Delta-One Set," including new back blings, new pickaxes, and a new glider that are themed after the elements from Gears of War.

The Gears of War has Turned in Fortnite

Both the Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz Character Skins, according to Polygon, are based on their appearance in both Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, complete with the COG armor.

Aside from her default Style, Kait will also have a Winter Orange Character Skin Style, which can be purchased altogether in the game's Item Shop.

Marcus, on the other hand, will have its Matte Black Character Skin Style, which according to Eurogamer, can be obtained only when they are playing the game, and complete a match, in Xbox Series X|S.

Aside from these Character Skins, players can also avail new Gears of Wars-based items, which according to Digital Trends, include a Reyna's Pendant back bling for Kait, and the Sonic Resonator back bling for Marcus.

Both of these are included in their respective Character Skins sets, that is also available in the Item Shop.

They can also avail the Kait & Marcus Bundle, which they can also purchase in the Item Shop, along with the Emergency Hole spray.

Players will also have a chance to obtain either the Breaker Mace, the Thumper, or the Butcher Cleaver pickaxes, while they can now traverse in the island with the Skiff glider.

The said glider, along with the other items, will be included as part of the Emergence Gear Bundle, along with the Knife Tricks emote.

On the other hand, if players want to have a free item such as the Crimson Omen spray, they can clear special Delta-One Quests, which will last until December 17th at 9:00 AM ET.

According to a post in the game's website, this set of quests include collecting three COG Tags that are scattered in the map, as well as crouching behind any barriers, damaging opponents with a melee attack, doing shotgun damage to them, and collecting Thrashball Memorabilia.

