'Fortnite' 'Naruto' Collaboration Character Skin Guide: Price, How to Get, How Do Their Appearances Look Like, Other Cosmetics, and More

After months of leaks that were spread across the internet, the long-awaited collaboration between Fortnite and the still-running Naruto anime series has finally launched.

Now, players of the multiplayer online battle royale shooting game can now play as Uzumaki Naruto, along with his fellow Team 7 teammates, Uchiha Sasuke and Haruno Sakura, as well as the team's adviser, Hatake Kakashi.

They will also have the opportunity to snag other cosmetics that are based on the elements that appeared in the anime and manga series.

Behold the Naruto Character Skins

The featured Naruto Character Skins in Fortnite were designed after the appearances of the aforementioned characters in Naruto: Shippuden.

According to the screenshots posted by Forbes, the Uzumaki Naruto Character Skin is designed after his second get-up that first appeared in the Shippuden's first episode in the anime series, as well as the first chapter of its manga series

The appearance of the Hatake Kakashi Character Skin, on the other hand, is based on Kakashi's get-up, which was first seen in Naruto's first episodes, as well as in its first chapter.

Both the Uzumaki Naruto and Hatake Kakashi Character Skins also has alternate styles. For the former, it also has the Character Skin that appears to be Naruto wearing his casual get-up as Konohagakure's Seventh Hokage, complete with his Hokage's cloak on his back.

The latter, on the other hand, will have an alternate Character Skin that appears to be Kakashi wearing his Anbu uniform, reflecting his time as part of the village's covert operations team in the past. This get-up also has the option where he will wear an animal-styled porcelain mask.

These aforementioned Character Skins also have Back Blings bundled to them. For Naruto, it is the large scroll that was usually seen in both his and Jiraiya's back, with the former appeared when he is in Sage Mode, while for Kakashi, it is Pakkun, one of his ninken, or ninja dogs that he can summon in field.

Meanwhile, the Uchiha Sasuke Character Skin is designed after Sasuke's appearance that was first appeared during Naruto: Shippuden's Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Mission arc, also known as the Long-Awaited Reunion Arc.

Along with the Character Skin is the Snake Sword pickaxe, which is designed after his Sword of Kusanagi, a chokuto or a straight sword that he usually uses in Shippuden.

On the other hand, the Haruno Sakura Character Skin is designed after Sakura's appearance in Shippuden. It also has an alternate Character Skin, which is designed after her appearance in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series and in Boruto manga.

Like the Uzumaki Naruto and Hatake Kakashi Character Skins, the Uchiha Sasuke and Haruno Sakura Character Skins also have Back Blings bundled with them.

The former has one that is designed after the Fuma Shuriken, while the latter has a cape that is similar to the one Sakura wore during the Itachi Pursuit Mission arc.

Weapons, Other Items

Aside from the aforementioned Character Skins, the collaboration also has new items that the players of the shooting game can have.

According to PC Gamer, players can ride Kurama, the nine-tailed beast that was sealed inside Naruto for a long time, with the Kurama glider, while they can now kill opponents for the lord Jashin with the Hidan's Scythe pickaxe.

They can also have the Kunai pickaxe, which is a pair of large kunai, a weapons staple of all ninjas in the Naruto universe, as well as the Black Ops Sword pickaxe, which is designed after the sword Uchiha Itachi used during his time as an Anbu member.

Aside from the weapons and the glider, the Shinobi Teamwork and the Pizza Eating Jutsu loading screens are also available, as well as the Summoning Jutsu and the Ramen Break emotes.

How to Get Them

The Naruto Character Skins, along with the Naruto-based items, according to RadioTimes, will be available in Fortnite's Item Shop.

According to Fortnite Intel, players purchase the Naruto Uzamaki, Uchiha Sasuke, Haruno Sakura, and Hatake Kakashi Character Skins individually for just 1,500 V-Bucks each.

They can also buy the Naruto & Kakashi Character Skin Bundle for 2,100 V-Bucks, the Sasuke & Sakura Character Skin Bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks, and the Shinobi Gear Bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks.

On the other hand, the Kurama glider, bundled with the Shinobi Teamwork loading screen, will be sold for 1,200 V-Bucks, while the Kunai and the Black Ops Sword pickaxes will be sold for 500 V-Bucks, and the Hidan Scythe pickaxe will be sold for 800 V-Bucks.

Finally, the Summoning Jutsu and the Ramen Break emojis will cost 300 V-Bucks each.

