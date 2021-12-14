'Phasmophobia' Version 0.5.0 Update Guide: What Additions Players could Expect

Kinetic Games released the patch notes for Phasmophobias's Version 0.5.0 Update, which reveals a list of additions to the multiplayer online horror game.

The said update includes new items that will be spawned randomly on the map, which players need to collect, as well as changes for its ghosts and other of its in-game elements, including for the recently released Maple lodge Campsite map.

Introducing the Cursed Possessions

One of the additions that will be included in Phasmophobia courtesy of the Version 0.5.0 Update are the Cursed Possessions.

According to the said patch notes that was posted in the game's Steam webpage, one of these six items will be spawned in several random locations in the map during the start of each contract.

In order to have an information regarding these Cursed Possessions, players must trade their sanity. However, once they have those items, they need to be careful as using them will cause even more negative effects.

These cursed items include the Music Box, which plays a melody that the ghosts can sing along, the Tortured Voodoo Doll, which will trigger a reaction after putting a pin in it, and the Haunted Mirror, which can be a portal into the spectral realm.

Also included in this list of the Cursed Possessions is the Summoning Circle, which can summon a ghost and traps it temporarily, and a deck of ten random Tarot Cards, each will display a unique mystical property.

The Ouija Board, which is one of the old staples in Phasmophobia, will now be classified as a Cursed Possession, and will have new visuals and mechanics.

These include the ability for them to say "goodbye" in order to finish talking with a ghost using it, while it no longer has a chance to fail any questions, as well as it will not play additional sounds when they spelled double letters.

Other Additions, Changes

Aside from the aforementioned addition of the Cursed Possessions, the Version 0.5.0 Update also brought in changes and improvements for Phasmophobia.

According to NME, these include several changes for its ghost types in order for the players to distinguish them from one another with lesser difficulty.

The update also gave several of them new abilities, as well as passives, while several of their other abilities are adjusted to make them happen more frequently. They will also use their physical forms during hunts instead of their shadow or translucent forms.

Said ghost types include the Shade, the Poltergeists, the Banshee, the Demon, the Jinn, and the Hantu, as well as the Mare, the Oni, the Yokai, and the Yurei.

A new ghost type named the Mimic will be added in the game, whose information can be seen in its journal once they have encountered it during the hunt.

The game's Nightmare difficulty, according to PC Gamer, will receive a rework courtesy of the said version update, while the Maple Lodge Campsite will receive a holiday-themed revamp as the recently released map will be covered with snow and Christmas decorations. They might even encounter an Easter Egg there.

Other additions that the game will receive include two new tabs for its journal, new questions for the Oija Board, and new sounds for their footsteps that will be played every time they are sprinting different surfaces.

