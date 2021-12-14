'Fortnite' 'Chapter 3 Season 1' Exotic Weapons Guide: Where to Find Them in the Game

In Fortnite, players need to get weapons in order to survive, as well as defeat their opponents in order to make it into the top.

Every season of the multiplayer online battle royale shooting game has its own set of unique Exotic weapons, and its recently rolled out Chapter 3 Season 1 is no different.

But much like other weapons in Fortnite, they need to look for them in the island in order to get them.

Where to Get the Exotic Weapons

The first Exotic Weapon that players need to have in a match in Fortnite is the Hop Rock Dualies, a set of dual pistols that, according to PC Invasion, can deal serious damage, while giving them a temporary antigravity effect, which means that they can float after firing these guns.

READ ALSO: 'Fortnite' 'Gears of Wars' Character Skins Guide: What Do They Look Like, How to Get, and More

To purchase said weapon, they will need to a point of interest in the game's map called The Sanctuary, where a non-playable character (NPC) called The Scientist was roaming.

Once they are in the area, they will approach the said NPC, and purchase the dual pistols for 500 Gold Bars.

Another Exotic Weapon that they need to buy is The Dub, a double-barreled shotgun that can give them an edge in terms of close quarter fights. To purchase this, they will need to go to The Joneses point of interest, and give 600 Gold Bars to Bunker Jonesy.

If their approach to Fortnite involve around sniping, then The Boom sniper rifle can be a suitable Exotic Weapon choice for them as its clinger bullets can deal 10 damage to a target, then another 60 damage if it explodes after a couple of seconds.

Purchasing the sniper rifle will require them to pay 600 Gold Bars to Lt. John Llama, who is in a shack in the southwestern part of Longjam Lumberyard and in between Camp Cuddle.

If they want to have a powerful secondary weapon, then they need to purchase The Marksman Exotic Weapon. The said six-shooter revolver, when they are aiming down sights, is extremely accurate and can deal 24 damage to the target.

There are two ways to buy this weapon - one, according to Clutch Points, is where they need to go to the Cuddle Team Leader NPC, who is at a house with a pink roof in Camp Cuddle, while the other, according to Gamespot, will make them talk to Mancake, who is at the Butter Barn in the south west area of Rocky Reels.

No matter who they are talking to regarding the revolver, they will still need to pay 400 Gold Bars in order to purchase The Marksman six shooter.

Finally, if they want to have the percentage of their Health replenished, then they need to consume a Chilli Chug Splash.

This Exotic Item, according to Dot Esports, will not give them 20 Health, but also a speed boost that might be handy during gun fights, especially while escaping in case those fights became more heated.

READ ALSO: 'Fortnite' Chapter 3 Season 1 Victory Crown: How this Item Works, How to Get it + What Other Things Players Could Expect