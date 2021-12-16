'Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon' Playable Characters Guide: How to Unlock All of Them

In Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, players will control Shovel Knight as the protagonist returns in the recently released puzzle game, which is the sixth installment to the series.

This time, he is not alone in cracking down the puzzles in the game, as he will bring in his knight friends to help them progress in the game. But in order to do so, they need to unlock them first.

How to Unlock all of Knights

At the start of their journey in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, they will be playing as Shovel Knight, a default character in the game that, according to Techraptor, has a special ability that can do extra damage to chains, as well as make him find more potions.

Once they are in the game, they will be encountering 8x8 playing fields filled with monsters that they need to defeat in order to progress. Along with their journey, they will also encounter Bosses, whose fight levels are randomized. Once they have defeated a Boss, they will unlock a new ally to help them in their journey.

One of the said allies is the King Knight, whose special ability, according to Gameranx, can deal massive damage based on how far he is, but he will take +1 more damage after doing so.

The Specter Knight, on the other hand, has a special ability can allow him to recover up to +2 HP after slaying several enemies, but drinking potions will hurt him, while the Plague Knight can poison his foes with his attacks, as well as his bombs, in exchange for a reduced maximum HP.

To unlock these three ally Knights, they need to either defeat either one of them in a fight in the Lich Yard.

Meanwhile, the Mole Knight, according to Sirus Gaming, has a special ability that allows him to burrow down and swap positions with others, while the Treasure Knight can deal more damage to enemies when he attacks them from below.

The Tinker Knight, on the other hand, can build mechs that can explode after all of the metal they used to build it are depleted.

These three Knights can be unlocked, and became the Shovel Knight's allies, if they defeat one of them in a fight in the Chromatic Caverns.

The Polar Knight, whose fatal blows can freeze chains and deal 1 more damage to frozen foes, along with the Propeller Knight, which can increase its Attack by 1 after defeating a lone foe, the Scrap Knight, which can bag anything and release them in any part of the area, and the Prism Knight, which can swap nearby foes or teleport a short distance, can be unlocked if they defeat one of them in the Flying Machine.

There are other Knight that can be unlocked if they fulfilled certain criteria, such as the Shield Knight, which according to Touch Tap Play, can be unlocked after opening the first Shrinemaster door after offering up to three keys, and the Black Knight, which can be unlocked after opening the third Shrinemaster door by offering up to 20,000 GP.

Once unlocked, the former can gain a barrier, which can survive a fatal blow per level, after initiating a chain, while the latter can spend a Gem Meter to enhance its attack, but it diminishes when he drinks a potion.

