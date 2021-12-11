'FFXIV Endwalker' Vanaspati Dungeon Guide: How to Unlock it, How to Defeat its Bosses

One of the dungeons that players need to traverse in order to progress in its Main Scenario Quest, the Vanaspati Dungeon is the third Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker dungeon that will be available once they have unlocked it.

The said dungeon, which is located in Thavnir, where the jungle burns as its inhabitants, the people of Radz-at-Han, are turning into eldritch abominations, is full of Boss Fights that they need to defeat in order to clear the area, as well as to keep going through the role-playing game's main storyline.

How to Unlock the Vanaspati Dungeon

In order to gain access to this Level 85 dungeon, according to Gamerpur, they will need to have their character's Job item Average Level to hit 510, while they accomplished the Skies Aflame Quest.

In the said quest, according to gamerescape.com, they must go towards the main hall in order to travel towards Thavnir.

Once they are on the area, they need to speak with Ahewann, a non-playable character (NPC) that is located in Artha in Radz-at-Han, within the coordinates (X:11.3, Y:13.1). Closest to the said NPC is an Aetheryte that they can use to teleport to another area in the game.

Afterwards, they will use either the Duty Finder or Trust in order to enter Vanaspati. Once they are successful doing so, they will go back to Artha and talk to Ahewann again.

Aside from gaining access to the said dungeon, they will also be rewarded with 481,800 XP, 3,000 Gil, and an option between two Honey Yellow Dye, two Millioncorn Yellow Dye, two Raisin Brown Dye, or an Allagan Silver Piece.

How to Defeat the Bosses

Once they enter the dungeon, they will encounter up to three mobs, each has its respective Bosses. In the first mob, according to Fanbyte, they will be facing the Terminus Snatcher.

Its Note of Despair is a party-wide area-of-effect (AoE) attack, while its Mouth Off will make it move towards the center to place six mouths in a circular pattern around the area, which will eventually explode in large circular AoEs.

Its Last Gasp is a single-target tankbuster that damages Tanks in their party, while its What is Left, or What is Right, will make it attack the either side of the arena, its Lost Hope debuffs the entire party with Temporary Misdirection, and its Wallow will mark every party member with AoE markers.

These attacks, according to PC Invasion, are not difficult to avoid, except for Mouth Off, which will caught them off-guard the first time they saw it. The only problem while facing it is that the Boss will stack up its attacks at the same time.

If players want to defeat it, they need to pay attention to the mouths from Mouth Off, as well as its arms for its What Is attacks, as well as the Terminus Shrivers that will be spawning to aid the Boss.

After they defeated the first boss, they will be entering the second mob, where they will be facing the Terminus Wrecker, as well as the mother Matanga and her spawns.

Its Meaningless Destruction is also a party-wide AoE attack, while its Unholy Water will make it summon up to six water orbs around the arena, which will temporarily lock a party member in its place if it touches it.

Its Aether Spray has its two elemental versions - Water, which will deal damage, then pushes the party outwards from the arena's center, while Fire is a circle AoA that can cover the whole entire arena.

Its Total Wreck can massively damage Tanks, whiles its Poison Heart will give the party members markers, which can stack to damage them.

In order to defeat it, they need to familiarize themselves with the stack markers, as well using the summoned bubbles from the Unholy Water to shield them from the Aether Spray - Fire.

Also, if it is preparing for its Aether Spray - Water attack, they will need to group themselves and position near the center so that it they will not be pushed outwards.

Once they defeated the Terminus Wrecker, they will now encounter the final boss in the dungeon, Svarbhanu.

Its Flames of Decay is a party-wide AoE, while is Aetherial Disruption, once casted, will make the arena split into four parallel lanes, two of which will marked with a red circle, while the other two will marked with a blue tringle.

Afterwards, the lane with a same marker will explode, dealing damage to those players that are in the area.

Its Cosmic Kiss can deal damage and knock the players back, while its Gnashing of Teeth will damage the Tanks in the party.

Its Crumbling Sky will mark the party members with AoE markers, knocking those who are marked in the center of the arena.

It can also cast this ability again for an enhanced effect, where it will fly off into the distance and summon up to three meteors from the sky, blasting those who are unfortunate enough to be in its AoE. It will do this for three times until it will land to the arena.

The only way to defeat this boss, and clear the Vanaspati dungeon, is to avoid its attacks by going towards its safe zones.

Avoiding the attacks from Aetherial Disruption can be an easy as it will make them go towards a correct tile, however they will need to be careful once it casts its Crumbling sky, especially its enhanced one.

