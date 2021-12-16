'Fortnite' 'Chapter 3 Season 1' Spider-Man's Web Shooter Guide: Where to Find, How to Use

One of the Mythic Weapons that was released in Fortnite after its Chapter 3 Season 1 rolled out, the Web Shooters are one of the items that are released alongside Spider-Man's Character Skin.

However, they can use said weapon even if they wear a different Character Skin. But in order to have the Web Shooter for themselves, they need to get it first by search for it in the island.

Where to Find the Web Shooters

The aforementioned Web Shooters, according to PC Gamer, can be found in backpacks, all of which are scattered across the Fortnite's island. According to EssentialSports, they can either be on rooftops, bridges, or inside chests.

Aside from the weapon, which has a 90% spawning rate, other items that are inside these backpacks include other random weapons, ammunitions, and building materials.

According to Republic World, these backpacks can be found either inside The Daily Bugle building, which has five of them, the eastern part of The Joneses, the northern part of Condo Canyon, or in the water-bridge that is located south of Shift Shafts, all of which have three backpacks each.

They can also get the backpack in the northwestern part of Logjam Lumberyard and in the water way that is northeast of Greasy Grooves, both of which have three backpacks.

They can also purchase the Web Shooters from a non-playable character (NPC) named Guaco, which according to Dexerto, is in the Mexican restaurant in Greasy Grove. But before purchasing it, they need to collect a total of 400 Gold, which they can gather from various locations across the map.

How to Use Them

The Web Shooter is a unique Mythic Weapon in Fortnite as it can travel the wielder from one place to another by swinging unto it like a vine. This is perfect for either travelling within the island or escaping any big fights.

Once they obtained the weapon, according to Gamespot, they will notice that the Web Shooters will come in either limited ammunition, which can be used up to 80 shots, or the unlimited one, which has infinite ammunition.

Once they equipped the weapon, they will now be able to see a reticle with four segments that will appear in the center of their screen. This will help them aim at any solid object, including animals and vehicles.

After aiming, they will fire the Web Shooter, which will shoot a web shot to the said object, then they will latch onto them to swing. They can continue doing this as long as the weapon continues to shoot said web shots.

Once they hit the ground, which will not deal damage, the recharge bar will start refilling, which they need to wait for about five seconds before it was fully recharged if they shoot few web shots. The fewer shots they shoot, the lesser the time the recharge meter will fill up.

