'Icarus' Talents Guide: How Do They Work, What Builds Are Suitable For Every Playstyle

In Icarus, players need to survive by gathering resources, building shelters, craft equipment, explore areas, and defend themselves against wild creatures, which their meat and skin can be used as food and material, respectively.

But in order to maximize their capabilities to do these tasks, they need to build their Talents, which they can build as they progress in the game. Much like the blueprints that are under the tech tree, these talents can be unlocked if they hit a specific level in Icarus.

How does these Talents Work

In order to understand these in-game perks that they can have in Icarus, players need to understand first the Talent Points. These points, according to FTW, can be gained if they leveled up in the game, along with Skill Points.

Once they have acquired said points, they will need to distribute it to several of the perks that are in the Talent tree, all of which are classified into four labels.

Talents under Survival, according to LevelSkip, are focused more on gathering resources such as mining and woodcutting, as well as hunting for food, exploring areas, cooking, and farming.

Those that are under Construction, on the other hand, involves around building, crafting and repairing shelters, as well as its tools, while those that are under Combat are focused on crafting and handling weapons such as bows, spears, blades, and firearms such as pistols, rifles, and shotguns.

Finally, a special Talent tree named Solo focused on elements that are focused around solo play, which means players who want to survive in the game alone can focus on distributing Talent Points in the perks under said subtree.

Once they put a Talent Point in one of the perks that are under one of these four subtrees, it will be either unlocked or leveled up, boosting their capabilities.

According to eip.gg, if they focused on perks under Survival, it will boost their ability to survive, such as their vital statistics, physical prowess, and resistance, as well as their ability to extract resources, such as their gathering and travelling speed.

Focusing on Construction, on the other hand, will improve their building and crafting abilities, while focusing on Combat will make them craft stronger weapons and using them efficiently.

Suitable Builds

Once they have understand the Talent tree and the Talent Points, they can now craft a build of perks that they can focus on, which will depend on what playstyle they be doing in Icarus.

For example, if they want to focus more on hunting, which is one of the fastest ways they can do to level up in Icarus, they can give their Talent Points on perks that can boost their movement speed while wielding a bow, while reducing the weapon's durability loss. They can also focus on boosting perks for wielding a knife.

Example perks that they can pick for this kind of build include Pinning Shot, which can increase the chance of arrows to immobilize, and Silent Blade, which can increase the sneak speed while holding a knife.

If they want to focus more on traversing the different biomes in Icarus, they can give said points to the perks in the Survival subtree under Exploration. These perks can increase their movement speed, as well as the chances of them not being detected by aggressive wild animals.

They can also boost the perks that can give them bonuses depending on what biome they are in, such as one that can give a 10% faster health regeneration and movement speed while in the Forest biome, and the other that can give 10% increased movement speed and 15% resistance against the cold while in the Arctic biome.

Examples of said Talents are Swift Survivor, which can increase a character's base movement speed, and Weathering the Storm, which can increase their resistance to exposure.

Finally, if they want to focus on building houses in the game, they can give Talent Points to perks that can increase the weight capacity by up to 20% and improve the chances of them gaining secondary resources.

They can also focus on boosting a perk where it can decrease the weight of the ores that they have collected by 25%, as well as other perks that can reduce the resource costs while crafting.

Examples of said perks are Slinging Stone, which can decrease the stone weight in their inventory, and Wood Hauling, which can make the wooden buildables weigh less when they are in the inventory.

