'Icarus' Food Guide: How to Catch, Cook Meat, other Foods

Aside from gathering resources and building a shelter, players in Icarus also need to gather food in order to survive, as well as to satisfy their in-game "hunger," which might affect their Health in the long run.

But in order to gather this resource, they must need to learn how to hunt and to cook food, as well as to have the right tools for the job.

Hunting for Food

In order to have a supply of Food in Icarus, players need to hunt for it first.

According to eip.gg, once they finished crafting a simple wood bow and stone arrows, they can start hunting for small wild animals such as rabbits, racoons, and baby deer, all of which can be seen in the Forest biome.

They can also hunt for wolves, but they need to do it while the animal is alone. Once it attacks them after being shot with arrows, they will attack it back with a stone knife.

Once they killed these animals, according to LevelSkip, they will skin them using the knife in order to get the meat, as well as skins that they can use as materials.

They can catch fish from the lakes in the same Forest biome, as well as in the Desert biomes, by fishing them using the same bow and arrows. They can also get the fishes by swimming in the said body of water, and catch them with a knife.

Aside from the meat and fish, they can also pick wild berries, which they can be eaten, however these small fruits will not fully nourish them.

How to Cook Them

Once they gathered the raw meat and fishes, which are stored in their Inventory, they will need to cook them in order to consume them.

To do this, according to PC Invasion, they need to make Campfire first, which requires eight pieces of fiber, eight pieces of sticks, and twenty four pieces of stone.

Once they have crafted it, they need to add some fuel to the Campfire, such as wood, sticks, and fiber, in order to create fire in it.

Afterwards, they will select either a raw meat or a raw fish that they want to cook. Once selected, they need to wait for few seconds before receiving their cook food, which will be also stored in the Inventory.

They can also cook food in the Fireplace, which they can craft if they have unlocked its blueprint under the Tier 2 of its tech tree.

Another Tier 2 blueprint that they need to unlock is the Cooking Station, which requires eight pieces of fiber, eight pieces of sticks, twenty four pieces of stone, and four iron ingots. Once crafted, it will unlock additional recipes for them to try.

These cooked foods will alleviate the players' hunger even more, as well as they can replenish their health and stamina through by eating them.

But players need to keep in mind that much like in real life, the cooked food in Icarus, as well as raw ones, will eventually spoiled in the long run, which will be denoted by a light outline of the item's image.

These spoiled food will lose most of its positive properties, so players need to it right away.

However, they can avoid this by crafting an Icebox, an item whose blueprint is under the said Tier 2 and be unlocked if they hit Level 15.

Once they have unlocked it, they will need forty pieces of wood, twenty four pieces of leather, eight pieces of rope, eight iron ingots, and four copper nails in order to craft one.

