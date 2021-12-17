'MtG' 'Kamigawa Neon Dynasty' Expension Set Spoilers: New Cards, Abilities, and More

Wizards of the Coast released a preview of Magic: The Gathering's newest incoming expansion, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

The makers of the Collectible Card Game showcased in their recent Weekly MTG live stream three new cards from the said Expansion, revealing that Magic will take its players back to Kamigawa, a place in the card game that based on several elements from the Japanese culture.

In Neon Dynasty, however, the location takes a drastic change as its buildings are now giving a Cyberpunk vibe and emitting bright futuristic neon lights, while it retains the aesthetic from the feudal Japan.

What to Expect in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

One of the cards that was revealed by Wizards of the Coast during their Weekly MTG livestream to showcase the incoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Expansion Set is Kaito Shizuki, which also be the new Planeswalker for the said set.

According to Dot Esports, the said Legendary Plainswalker card, which will be in Blue and Black once released, is a ninja from Kamigawa whose spark was ignited by Himoto, the Kami of the Spark.

In the Expansion Set's lore, according to a post in the card game's website, he is on a journey to track down a mysterious metal-armed man who attacked the emperor of Kamigawa.

Shizuki will be one of the characters in Magic that are under the Ninjas, one of the new archetypes that will be releasing in the incoming Expansion Set.

As for its card form, summoning him will cost them 1 of any Mana, as well as 1 Blue Mana and 1 Black Mana. He will be on the field with a Starting loyalty of Three, and has the ability that reads, "At the beginning of your end step, if Kaito Shizuki entered the battlefield this turn, he phases out."

This effect means that ones the card enters the field in a turn, at the end of the it, it will be "phased out," or did not exist but it will not leave the said field, and they will stay that way until the next turn. This also means that the said card cannot attack or block attacks from the opponent with it.

Much like other Legendary Planeswalkers, Shizuki's other abilities will depend on how much Loyalty Counters the owner adds or subtracts.

If they add one Loyalty Counter to the card, they will draw a card, then discard one card from their hand unless they attacked this turn. If they remove two Loyalty Counters, it will create a 1/1 Blue Ninja Creature Token that cannot be blocked once it attacks.

If they removed seven Loyalty Counters, it will get an emblem that will make the owner search their Library for a Blue or Black Creature Card that they will put onto the battlefield whenever a Creature they control will deal combat damage to a player, then they will shuffle the said Library.

Players can strategize the use of its first two effects, as they can summon a 1/1 Blue Ninja Creature Token on the turn they summoned it before phasing out, avoiding lethal damage while having an unblockable Creature. Then, the next turn, they can add one Loyalty Counter to draw an additional card.

Aside from Shizuki, another card that will be included in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Expansion Set and was previewed in the said live stream is Atsushi, the Blazing Sky, a 4/4 Red Dragon Spirit Legendary Creature Card that, according to The Game Haus, is a direct descendant to Ryusei, the previous dragon of Kamigawa.

The said Creature card, which can be summoned with a cost of 2 of any Mana and 2 Red Mana, has Flying and Trample, as well as an ability that when it dies, the controller can either exile the top two cards of their Library, then until the end of their next turn, they may play said cards, or create three Treasure tokens.

Finally, they also revealed Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos, a 4/4 Black Ogre Demon Legendary Creature Card that can be summoned with 3 of any Mana and only 1 Black Mana.

The said Creature Card, which is a returning card from the first Kamigawa set, can Scry two cards from the top of their Library after sacrificing a Creature and pay one Black mana.

It can also exile a top card of their library once it tapped and pay its cost of 2 of any Mana and 1 Red Mana. The said card can be played the turn the ability is activated. When they exiled a nonland card this way, the Creature will deal damage equal to the said card's mana value to any target.

Aside from the aforementioned three new Creature Cards, the Expansion Set will also come with new redesigned Basic Land Cards, all of which are designed after Ukiyo-e prints and pays homage to traditional Japanese woodblock printing.

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Expansion Set for Magic: The Gathering is set to be released on card shops this coming February of 2022.

