'Icarus' 'Strange Harvest Bio-Research' Mission Guide: Where to Collect the Bio-Samples Needed [VIDEO]

Aside from surviving by gathering resources, crafting materials, building shelters, and hunting wild animals, players in Icarus will also need to complete several missions in order not just to progress in the game but also to traverse around the game's biomes.

One of them is the "Strange Harvest: Bio-Research" mission, where players will scour the Forest biome in a search for samples that they will be sending to Sol. The said mission is also the fast way to earn Currency in the game fast, which they can use in crafting equipment.

Preparations

Much like other missions in Icarus, before taking on the Strange Harvest: Bio-Research mission, they must first prepare the equipment and resources needed on their journey.

According to eip.gg, they need to craft the basic ones such as a bow and its arrows, as well as a knife and an axe. They will use these to hunt for food as well as to defend themselves against wild animals.

They can also craft the parts for their temporary shelter if they want to defend themselves further from said creatures, as well as to have a temporary spawn point by adding in a bedroll, which they can also craft. Once they are prepared, they can now aboard the drop ship, and proceed with the mission itself.

Clearing the Mission

Once they are dropped off from the dropship, according Quests' YouTube video, they can now proceed in gathering several resources by cutting smaller trees and bushes, as well as ferns, both of which can give them wood and fiber.

Once they are out of the drop zone, they will first build a temporary shelter with a functioning campfire, which will serve as their temporary spawn point.

Afterwards, according to Gaming Central's YouTube video, they will go towards the zone alpha, where the first sample is located. The said zone is within the point J14, which is in the southwest from the drop-off zone.

They will need to follow the mountain walls in order to guide them towards the area. Along the way, they will encounter several resources, such as oxites, which they can use to supply themselves with oxygen temporarily, unless they have an Oxygen Bladder installed in their Envirosuit.

They will also encounter said wild animals that they need to kill using the bow and arrow in order to have their meat and skin.

As they go straight towards the zone alpha, they will notice a strange flower blooming right in front of the lake, in a patch filled with grass. They will interact to the said flower before getting it.

Once they got the flower, they will notice that they are poisoned, and their health is slowly depleting for a short period of time, therefore they need to eat in order to replenish the Health depleted by the poison, while going towards the zone beta, which is a snow-covered area within the point between K13, L13, and K14.

From there, they can build another temporary shelter in order to protect themselves from the cold, as well as to build a Campfire to keep themselves warm while cooking their food to add in to their supply.

Then, they will continue on walking until they reach a dead end, however, when the light up their wooden torch, they notice a cliff on their left. They need to walk there until they saw the flower.

Like the first one, they need to interact with it before collecting it and go to the last zone, which is the area in the drop-off point within the point L12.

This means that they will go back to the said point and find the flower there. Much like the first two flowers, they will collect it, prompting the end of the mission, while receiving 100 worth of in-game Currency.

