'AC Valhalla' 'What Dreams May Come' Quest Guide: How to Unlock, Clear the Cave of Gold

One of the quests that involves the crossover collaboration between Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, "What Dreams May Come" gives the players of the action-adventure stealth game the opportunity to clear the Cave of Gold, one of the locations in the Isle of Skye.

In this quest, which is under "A Fated Encounter," a series of quests in the "Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories" that involves Eivor helping fellow Assassin from the ancient Greece, Kassandra, they must need to solve the puzzle in order to progress. But before doing so, they need to unlock the area.

How to Unlock the Cave of Gold

In order to unlock the Cave of Gold, they must first collect the Shards that are scattered in the Isle of Skye. The first Shard, according to Spiel Times, can be seen at the top of the map, in Hungladder, specifically along the waterfront.

To access the said location, players must look for a pathway that is under one of the buildings that has skulls hanging from the ropes inside the bandit camp. Once they are inside, they will find the said Shard piece in an altar that is surrounded by candles.

READ ALSO: 'Praey for the Gods' Satyr Boss Fight Guide: How to Defeat the First Boss of the Game

For the second Shard, they must go to a neighboring island on the east of the Isle of Skye. From there, they must traverse to the said island's southernmost point, to the right of the Brother's Cave.

Once inside, they will encounter a giant tree that is full of platforms that are suspended from its top. They will climb the neighboring tree that connects to a wooden platform, then they will walk across the tightrope.

When they arrive to the area, they should see a large net that contains several rocks. They will shoot it down, and a box will fall down, which contains the second Shard.

For the third shard, they will go to the Fairy Pools at the bottom of the map. They must climb a rock face until they saw a shrine that is hidden behind the waterfall. As they inspect the area, they will see that a piece is missing.

Then, an older woman will appear at the pool's center, telling them to take part in a sacrificial ceremony. They will choose a bottom option, then get the Shard from her, which is poisoning her mind.

For the fourth Shard, they need to travel towards Dun Ardtreck on the west, then go to a body of water, where they will dive into it. They will swim towards its bottom until they saw a glowing yellow chest, where a Shard is inside.

For the final Shard, they will go to a location near the excavation site in the northeastern part of the map. From there, they will saw a broken-down brick building with a gateway that is heading towards the underground. They will continue traversing to the said path until they reach the tomb at the end.

In the location, they will saw a patch of loose bricks that they will shoot down with an explosive arrow. After destroying it, they will saw the said Shard, and get it.

How to Solve the Cave's Puzzle

Once they got all the Shards, they can now access the Cave of Gold. Once they are in the location, and unlocked it, they need to clear the puzzles that is inside the cave, as well as defeat several enemies in it.

The first one that they need to solve is in the door that give them access to the large dark chamber inside the cave. In order to unlock it, they need to divert back the beam of light, which Kassandra turned on, from the reflectors towards circular receptacles towards the said door.

To do this, according to vg247.com, they will climb up on the right-hand side of the door, then they will interact to the first reflector by pushing it towards the beam of light. They will redirect the said light beam down in front of them in order to shine towards the second reflector.

Afterwards, they will jump down and interact with the said reflector, and redirect the beam towards one of the receptacles, which is at the left-hand side of the door. Then, they will go towards the other end of the room where the middle beam of light is shining.

From there, according to PC Invasion, there is a pedestal that has the third reflector in it. They will interact to it in order to bend the beam of light in there towards the fourth reflector, which is in the left.

Then, they will interact to the said reflector, and bend the light beam towards another receptacle at the right-hand side of the door.

Once the beams of light are in the receptacles, they door will open, telling them that they have solved the puzzle.

READ ALSO: 'Halo Infinite' 'Warmaster's Prize' Guide: Where to Find this Commando Weapon Skin, How to Unlock it