'Praey for the Gods' Satyr Boss Fight Guide: How to Defeat the First Boss of the Game

Praey for the Gods, the action-adventure survival game that was developed by No Matter Studios, is now released after years of being in Early Access and it is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, and Xbox One.

In the game, according to Play Crazy Game, players must venture into the open world as a lone hero that is breaking through the frozen territory searching for answers to the mysterious endless winter that is plaguing across the land.

Along the way, they will encounter gigantic and dangerous creatures that they need to eliminate in order to progress themselves towards the discovery of the truth behind the cold.

One of the said creatures that they will cross paths with is the Satyr, which will be the first Boss in the game, as well as their introduction to its battle mechanics.

How to Defeat the Satyr

In order to defeat the Satyr once it spawns in the area, according to Gamepur, players need to find a way to go behind it, while dodging its attacks, which only consist of slamming its feet on the ground.

Once they are behind the Satyr, according to Pro Game Guides, they will need to climb up the fur on its left leg, which is on their right side of the screen, and make their way towards its torso.

From there, they will go through the torso around its back, then they will climb up its fur. They can also aim the grapple hook to the target on its waist.

Either way, they will see a flash of light that will appear once that they are halfway up the back. They need to keep an eye out for three pillars of light, which they will show them where they will need to go. The pillars will point to the back, the right shoulder, and the head of the Satyr.

Once the said pillar appears, they will go there until they see a sigil, which is a bell-like switch. From there, they will attack it by pulling it out from the area, then slamming it in order to inflict damage to the Satyr.

They will need to do this three more times for each area. Afterwards, they will hear a bell toll, which will tell them that they are successful.

However, they need to keep in mind that once they are attacking, the Boss will start attempting to shake them off. In order not to be thrown off from its back and start the climb again, they need to stay grabbed unto it. Also, they need to regain stamina before going to the next part by standing up for a few seconds.

Once they finished attacking the third area, which is on the back of the Satyr's neck, a cutscene will play, and the first Boss fight is ended. Aside from progression in the game, they will also receive the "Release the Satyr" achievement for slaying the Satyr.

