'GTA 5' Noob's Grand Theft Primer: What to Do First in Story Mode Guide!

"GTA 5" Beginner Guide eases newcomers into Los Santos with practical "GTA 5" beginner guide steps and "GTA 5" story mode tips. The massive open world hits hard at first, but nailing a few early habits flips that overwhelm into steady wins.

Kicking Things Off in Los Santos

The game throws you right into the action with the prologue, a snowy bank heist where Michael shows off basic shooting and sneaking. It's short and punchy, easing you into controls without much hassle. From there, you switch to Franklin hustling cars in the city streets, where those yellow question marks on the map become your best friends—they lead to simple jobs that teach driving around tight corners and busy highways.

Stick to the main path at first. Repossess a couple of rides, and you'll hit your first safehouse, marked by a blue icon. Save there manually every chance you get, because dying mid-mission sends you back without pity. Cops show up quick if you crash too much or shoot wildly, so learn to spot alleys or those blue spray shops to ditch the heat. By the time Trevor crashes the party around mission five or six, the full map opens up—deserts, mountains, and all—giving you garages to stash stolen cars.

Don't just race from one job to the next. Pull over after fights to grab cash and ammo off bodies; it adds up fast without feeling like a chore. Franklin's special driving trick kicks in here too—slam the gas through turns to fill that meter, then slow time for hairpin escapes. Practice it on empty roads, and those early chases feel less like panic and more like a rush. "GTA" 5 story mode tips like this keep things fun instead of frustrating right from the start.

"GTA 5"s Story Mode Basics

Fire up Story Mode from the main menu, and you're in for 69 missions weaving between three guys with tangled lives: Michael's midlife crisis, Franklin's ambition, and Trevor's wild energy. The prologue rolls automatically, then Franklin takes over in Los Santos. Follow the phone buzzes from Lamar or Simeon for your next gig—no need to hunt blindly.

Character icons on the map tell you who's free; grayed-out means they're off doing their thing. Around "Complications," you unlock switching—tap the D-pad to jump between them in free roam. It's a game-changer for dodging cops or lining up skills. Pause the map often, flick layers to spot side stuff, and use the phone's agenda to track jobs. "GTA 5" beginner guide basics say take it slow: skip random races until you've got the hang of landing planes without nosedives.

Gear up cheap at Ammu-Nation after a few missions—pistols for starters, then micro-SMGs for groups. Steal a solid sedan like the Bravado for blending in; sports cars scream "pull me over." Before big heists like Merryweather, save extra and skim objectives—they often hide paths or bonuses. This setup lets you roll through the first act without scraping for cash or restarts.

Unlocking Powers and Cash Early

Every character has a trick up their sleeve that flips tough spots. Franklin bends time while driving, letting you weave through traffic like a pro—just build the meter with steady speed. Michael's bullet-time slows shootouts for clean headshots; hit the range in his house to stretch it longer. Trevor's rage turns him into a tank, shrugging bullets while you punch out crowds—perfect for when plans go sideways.

Use them in every mission to level up duration; they recharge fast in action. Pair with cop evasion: swap characters to drop stars, or lose yourself in rivers. Spray shops cost a bit but reset instantly. "GTA 5" story mode tips hammer this—master specials early, and gold medals (those 100% checks for time, shots, no alerts) come easier.

Cash hits differently once Lester calls after "Friend Request." His assassination jobs are goldmines: before "Hotel," pump money into Bilkinton stocks, nail the hit, sell at the peak for 80% gains—do it right, and each character banks $1-2 million. Flip to Debonaire next time. Properties like the golf course trickle $20k weekly later on. Until then, hit convenience stores (bagman style, no shots), loot $500 per body, or blow armored trucks for $5k pops.

Side hustles fill gaps: Tonya's tows pay $150 a pop, taxi runs net hundreds. Steal a boat for nuclear waste dives at $23k each, or grab free guns from gang spots. Vehicles wise, Buffalo S hauls for missions; park it in garages (two per guy). Customs upgrades wait till money flows, but early handling tweaks save your skin.

Smart Switches and Side Gigs That Pay

Switching characters mid-game keeps everything balanced and opens options. Post-unlock, cycle with D-pad to train driving on Franklin, shooting on Michael, stamina on Trevor—weak spots bite later. Missions pin you to one, so check icons first. Free roam, it's magic: Trevor's rage clears a tail, Franklin drifts away clean.

Sides beat grinding. Orange strangers hand weapons or cars—Epsilon's a slog but worth the car. Letter events pop quick cash from duels or chases. Collect 50 spaceship parts for a free alien ride; 30 wastes fund a dock. Peyote plants turn you into critters for goofy scouting. Briefcases under bridges total $25k—fly low to spot them.

Races sharpen skills for story boosts, flights teach controls before Blaine jobs. Armored cars? Sticky bomb from afar, boom. Mix 70% main story with 30% extras, and you're flush by mid-game. "GTA 5" beginner guide players who explore like this hit supercars without sweat.

Boosting Story Gains

"GTA 5" beginner guide elements and "GTA 5" story mode tips blend into a smooth ride when you save smart, loot steady, and mix missions with sides. Los Santos rewards those who poke around, turning every drive into progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I start "GTA 5" story mode?

Select "Story Mode" from the main menu to launch the single-player campaign with the prologue heist. Follow yellow map markers for Franklin's early repo jobs, unlocking Trevor after a few missions.

2. What should I do first as a beginner?

Complete prologue and initial Franklin tasks, save at safehouses, and practice driving/shooting basics. Loot bodies for cash and follow phone calls for natural progression.

3. How do I make money fast early on?

After "Friend Request," do Lester's assassinations—invest in stocks like Bilkinton before hits, sell at peaks for millions. Loot stores and bodies for quick hundreds.

4. What are the special abilities?

Franklin slows driving time; Michael gets bullet-time shooting; Trevor enters rage mode for damage resistance. Fill meters in action and activate with D-pad holds.

5. How do I switch characters?

Use D-pad (or select button) in free roam after "Complications" to cycle protagonists, balancing skills and evading cops by swapping.

6. Best early weapons and cars?

Grab pistols/micro-SMGs from Ammu-Nation; steal Buffalo S sedans for missions. Store in garages and use spray shops to lose wanted levels.

7. Are side missions worth it?

Yes—Strangers & Freaks, collectibles like spaceship parts, and letter events give cash, weapons, and unlocks without slowing story progress.