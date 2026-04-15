Meet Browt, Pombon & Gecqua: Adorable Gen 10 Starters Rocking 'Pokémon Winds and Waves'!

"Pokémon Winds and Waves" ushers in Gen 10 starter Pokémon Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua, captivating trainers with their charm and thematic ties to windy skies and ocean swells. These fresh faces promise engaging starts to journeys in the dual-version games set for 2027.

Gen 10 Starter 'Pokémon' Lineup

"Pokémon Winds and Waves" upholds the iconic trio: a Grass-type, Fire-type, and Water-type to kick off every adventure. This time, trainers meet a spirited chick, a cuddly puppy, and a sly gecko, all revealed in a trailer that teases their roles amid dynamic environments. Each starter brings distinct animations and cries, drawing immediate fan attention through social media clips and official previews. The classic type balance ensures strategic depth from the first badge challenge onward.​

Browt the Grass-Type Bean Chick

Browt dashes into "Pokémon Winds and Waves" as the Bean Chick Pokémon, a tiny bundle of energy. It photosynthesizes via leaves sprouting from its brow, fueling nonstop runs across meadows despite a knack for tripping over its own feet. Overgrow activates below one-third HP, ramping up Grass-type moves like Vine Whip for clutch comebacks against Rock or Water foes. Its earthy design evokes growth amid gusts, perfectly suiting the Winds version's nature-heavy paths.

Pombon the Fire-Type Puppy

Pombon ignites Gen 10 starter Pokémon Browt Pombon Gecqua as the Puppy Pokémon, radiating warmth and approachability. A subtle glow beneath its throat signals the heat organ in its lungs, hinting at fiery breaths ready for battle. Blaze surges Fire-type power in pinches, turning Ember into a game-changer early on, while its 15-pound weight makes it an ideal pocket companion for long treks. IGN highlights how Pombon's expressive eyes and wagging tail position it as an instant pick for Fire fans craving offense.​

Gecqua the Water-Type Gecko

Gecqua glides through "Pokémon Winds and Waves" as the Water Gecko Pokémon, blending brains with bravado. It propels springy water balls from its curly tail, dodging attacks with calculated flair and a hint of showmanship. Torrent floods Water moves with extra force at low health, ideal for outlasting Grass or Electric threats in humid caves or surf-swept shores. Nerdist captures its diva essence, noting the intelligence that could shine in puzzle-heavy routes.

Starter Evolutions and 2027 Launch

Evolutions for Gen 10 starter Pokémon Browt Pombon Gecqua spark endless theories—Browt sprouting a full bean stalk for a rooster vibe, Pombon fluffing a massive mane without losing cuteness, and Gecqua sharpening into a perilous predator. GamesRadar dives into these possibilities, tying them to wind and wave motifs like aerial boosts or tidal surges. "Pokémon Winds and Waves" drops in 2027 on Nintendo Switch 2, with these starters leading tales of resilience against storms and floods.​

Why Trainers Eye These Starters

Preferences split among Gen 10 starter Pokémon Browt Pombon Gecqua based on team needs in "Pokémon Winds and Waves". Browt suits defensive Grass setups, Pombon fuels aggressive Fire sweeps, and Gecqua excels in versatile Water control. Their reveal has polls buzzing, with designs fueling art, memes, and debates across forums.