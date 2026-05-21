Ubisoft Confirms New ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ ‘Far Cry,’ and ‘Ghost Recon’ Games

The latest financial disclosures made by Ubisoft have revealed that the company is planning to release new games for "Assassin's Creed," "Far Cry," and "Ghost Recon."

However, there is some bad news. There will be quite a wait for these games.

Ubisoft Bares Plans for Game Releases

According to a report by GameSpot, the next games in the aforementioned franchises are expected to be released sometime in the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 financial years. That means there is a two-year wait minimum for these games.

Ubisoft's financial disclosures do indicate that there will be activity in the fiscal 2026-2027 year, noting that "targeted premium games based on established Ubisoft brands" are slated for the time period.

What Is Currently Known About the Upcoming Games

It is now being assumed that the new "Assassin's Creed" game being referred to here is the one known as "Codename Hexe."

According to Eurogamer, "Hexe" is rumored for release next year and is said to focus on 16th century Europe.

Similar to "Hexe," the next "Far Cry" game has been given a nickname, which is "Project Blackbird." Reports claim that it may feature a non-linear storyline that is playable across 72 in-game hours

As for "Ghost Recon," it has not had a new game since 2019, but GameSpot notes that the next game will be a first-person shooter.

The wait for these games will take a while, but if you're an "Assassin's Creed" fan, there is something to look forward to now that "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced" is due for release on July 9.

You can watch its official game overview trailer below.