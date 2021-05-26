FFXIV 5.55 Relic Weapons Guide: How to Upgrade Into Resistance Weapons

With the recent Patch 5.55 update for Final Fantasy XIV now online, new quests and weapons are also included in the online multiplayer role-playing game, including the final quest for the Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr Relic Weapons, and its final upgrade - the Resistance Weapons.

In the game's patch notes that was released by the game's community site, The Lodestone, and through their Twitter page, you will traverse the fields of the new Zadnor region in order to begin said quests to upgrade their Relic Weapons, which you acquired during the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion.

Before taking up the said quests, you need to check first if your relic weapons are upgraded up to the previous patch 5.45 update. If you missed the several side quests in order to unlock said relic weapons, you may look at the guides provided by Attack of the Fanboy and Millenium.gg here.

To unlock the new relic weapons upgrade, they must first go to Gangos where they will talk to the NPC Gerolt (X:6.2, Y:5.0), triggering a new "What Dreams are Made of" quest. After completing the quest, three new relic weapons quests are unlocked: "Spare Parts," "Tell Me a Story" and "A Fond Memory."

To start these quests, you first need to approach the NPC Zlatan (X:6.1, Y:4.9) who is also in Gangos. These three new quests can be accepted and completed at the same time. Apart from that, you will also took advantage of the 100% item drop within the area and several raids, making these three quests a walk in a park.

For "Spare Parts," you need to gather sixty Mechanic Parts - thirty pieces each Compact Axles and Compact Springs. For "Tell me a Story," sixty Memoirs are needed to be collected - thirty each of "A Day in the Life: Battles for the Realm" and "A Day in the Life: Beyond the Rift."

And for "A Fond Memory," you will collect sixty Memories - thirty each of "Bleak Memories of the Dying" and "Lurid Memories of the Dying."

All of these quests items can be obtained from skirmishes and critical encounters within Zadnor as well as specific raids for each quest - Alexander raids for "Spare Parts," Omega raids in "Tell me a Story" and Eden raids for "A Fond Memory."

You can approach Zlatan again once all of these quests are done in order to unlock the "A Done Deal" quest, where you will return to Gerolt to start the said quest.

After finishing said quest, the "Irresistable" quest will be unlocked. In this quest, you need to collect the last relic upgrade - fifteen Raw Emotions, which can be obtained either through completing the Delubrum Reginae duty, the new "Heaven-on-High" dungeon in Zadnor, particularly in its 51st to 100th floor, or Level 70 dungeons.

The Patch 5.55 Blades of Gunnhildr quests will conclude your mission obtaining and upgrading your Shadowbringer relic weapons as you can upgrade said relic weapons up to item level 535, making them the strongest weapons in the game thus far.

With a 100% item drop within Zadnor and aid from your fellow Warriors of Light, you can accomplish the quests on a faster pace while not worrying about longer grinds and waiting for a new relic weapon to be released in future expansions of the game.

"Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers" is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

