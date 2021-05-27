Facebook's 'Dark Mode' Missing: How to Fix it in iOS Devices

Facebook's "Dark Mode" became a convenient option for its users to enjoy said social networking site as it can reduce the light emitted from the device screen as well as maintaining the minimum color contrast ratios for it to be readable. In short, "Dark Mode" avoids too much glaring while making it more readable.

It is no surprise that several Facebook users aired their complaints on the web that the "Dark Mode" has disappeared from iOS and Android without any warning last Wednesday.

Because of the said disappearance, users complained about the amount of light made by the site's normal mode, saying that it is "unbearable."

According to media reports, a bug that makes the "Dark Mode" disappear has said to be included during the feature's release for the site's iOS and Android versions. Before this, several Android users last May 5 also reported said disappearance of the feature.

The feature's iOS counterpart was released during the iOS 14.6 update after a two-year period of waiting and disputes between Apple and Facebook on App Privacy and Ad Tracking.

Dark mode has vanished from the iOS Facebook app. My eyes… MY EYES!! pic.twitter.com/3HilleqEhL — SimmerJonny ♿️ (@SimmerJonny) May 24, 2021

In an article made by Tom's Guide, a Facebook spokesperson said that they had worked on ways in restoring the "Dark Mode," saying that they are "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

But few hours later, within the midnight of today, May 27, the same spokesperson said that they have resolved the issue. "We have restored service for those who experienced a technical issue that caused some people to have trouble accessing certain features on Facebook's Android app," the spokesperson said.

READ ALSO: How to fix iOS System Problems Like iPhone Stuck on Apple logo, iPhone Stuck in Boot Loop, iPhone Errors?

Despite the statement focused only on Android users, the "Dark Mode" feature was also restored in iOS as users saw several ways in bringing back said feature.

How to bring back Facebook "Dark Mode"

In order to fix the missing "Dark Mode" in the Facebook iOS app, there are two ways to solve it. According to an article by TechRadar, one option to fix this is to uninstall Facebook app, then reinstall it again.

Another way of resolving this issue, which was revealed by Tech Times, was to force quit the said app by either swiping up from the Home button halfway to access recently open apps (if you are an iPhone X user or its later versions) or double-press the Home button (if you are iPhone 8 user or its lower versions).

After that, go to Settings, then to Apps, then choose Facebook, and turn on the "Upload HD Photo" and "Upload HD Video." Once it is finished, go to the Facebook app, then to the hamburger icon (or that three horizontal line icon), go to Settings & Privacy, and activate "Dark Mode."

READ ALSO: How Do I Download and Install Third-Party Apps for iOS