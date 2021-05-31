How You and Your Friend Can Earn $2K by Playing Video Games

Everyone knows that playing video games is better with a friend. But what makes this even better is that you and your friend will be paid by playing video games.

This is what the website FrontierBundles.com is offering this summer as they will give you and your friend $2,000 and a video game swag bag just to be in your controllers and play the video games that you love for 21 hours while reporting to them what you and your friends experienced during your play time.

According to an article by CNN, the company, Frontier Communications, wants to know if people are better in playing video games in solo or with someone on their side.

Internet provider FrontierBundles is offering $2,000 to pairs of friends willing to play 21 hours of video games together and report back on their experience. Would you do it? https://t.co/AXLjaLcQTO — KEYT NewsChannel 3 (@KEYTNC3) May 31, 2021

According to FrontierBuddies.com, the reason behind this is the fact that they will be celebrating significant milestones in video games within the year 2021, including the 40th anniversary of Donkey Kong, the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, and the 30th anniversary of both Sonic the Hedgehog and Street Fighter II.

READ MORE: Valorant's 'Duality' Player Card Code Guide: How to Redeem Within 48 Hours!

They are also celebrating the launches of most-awaited games within the year such as Resident Evil Village, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart.

In order for you and your friend to join this promo, you must first fill in the application in their website, which will be lasted until June 18th at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Also in the said application form is a question where you and your friend will be asked what is your favorite video game to play and why.

You can also send a link to a video where you and your friend explain why the company should pick you for the job.

According to CNN, the website is looking for those pairs "with a ton of virtual history."

"We're looking for pairs of gamers with a ton of virtual history. We want gaming duos who've blasted down countless zombie hordes, reclaimed Earth ten times over from blood-sucking space aliens, and who love to tackle the newest gaming challenge as much as they enjoy replaying retro throwbacks," FrontierBundles.com said in the website dedicated to the event.

Two pairs will be chosen by the website to have the opportunity to play the games that they love. Once chosen, they will earn $2,000 after they accomplish the assigned tasks and report their experience back to FrontierBuddies.com.

They will also receive a full gaming setup consist of a Nintendo Switch Lite, a Nintendo Switch Online Membership, popular games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, an open access to Nintendo Entertainment System games via Nintendo Online, and bags of snacks.

According to the website, winners don't need to be physically present with each other as that can play together while staying apart with the help of modern gaming technology. They also said they will notify the winners on June 25th.

READ ALSO: 'Super Mario Run:' Nintendo Is Entering The Mobile Games Market