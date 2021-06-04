Google Pixel Buds A-series vs Pixel Bud 2: What are the Differences?

By Staff Reporter , Updated Jun 04, 2021 05:38 AM EDT
Close
 PRESENTING, THE GOOGLE PIXEL BUDS A-SERIES
(Photo: Screenshot from CNET's "Are Google's $99 Pixel Buds A-Series a supreme bargain? (review)")

After their successful launch of their Second Generation series, Google will grab the opportunity to make another wireless earbuds once again with the release of the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Aiming to create an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series might be the better version of the previous earbuds that the Search Engine company did since 2017.

With a price tag that ranges below the $100 mark, the A-series retains the same features from the Second Generation Pixel Buds 2, including the same enjoyable sound quality, the hands-free Google Assistant access, and the smooth round touch control area.

Both earbuds also had the IPX4 water resistance, meaning that it is resistant to water splashes from any direction.

READ MORE: Google I/O 2017 When And What Stuff To Look Forward To

In terms of noise canceling, both if these earbuds don't have any features that could cancel outside noise. Both earbuds have the "Adaptive Sound" - a feature where it can change the volume as you move from place to place. This eliminates the need to change the volume manually.

Also, they have the same battery life of 5 hours and a charging time up to 24 hours using the charging case.

But apart from these similarities, what makes the Pixel A-Series different from the Pixel 2?

First, the A-series revamped the "stabilizer arc," the extra rubber piece that was used in the Pixel 2, to make it look smaller and softer. According to The Verge, this removed the discomfort that users of the Pixel 2 had after a prolonged time of listening.

According to Pocket-Lint, another major difference between the two is while the Pixel 2 has the option to change volume through gestures, the A-series eliminate this feature for cost reasons.

Despite this, the A-series doesn't have the gesture problems the Pixel 2 has, which has a possibility to be finicky, according to Tom's Guide. Another problem mentioned was the fact it cannot register any intended commands properly.

However, according to Pocket-Lint, the A-series can only rely on the "Adoptive Sound" feature to adjust the volume, and it tends to yo-yo unintentionally due to the outside noise.

Another major difference is their call quality. According to the reviews made by Tom's Guide regarding the two Pixel Buds, the Pixel 2 had a low call quality because of its two problems - clarity and volume. If you want to try calling using the Pixel 2, you will get an incredibly low volume, even if you max out its volume.

This problem was solved in the A-series all thanks to the company's beamforming mic technology which according to them, it will give a superb speech quality. However, when it was tested for recording, it gave a weak audio output.

In terms of connectivity, Google did not solve the problems encountered by the Pixel 2 in making of the A-series, but rather they add some improvements to the latter. According to The Verge, each of the A-series earbuds were connected individually to a source device.

Its antennas and chipset architectures were optimized for stronger transmission and increased range.

Apart from these differences, including their prize value (The Pixel 2 costs around $179 while the A-series is around $99), both earbuds are almost the same.

However, with the issues still arising, and the competition within the earbuds market are still fierce, Google might have a bit on the edge, price-wise, for the A-series.

READ ALSO: Pixel 2 Suggested Features To Make It Even Better, According To Consumers

TAG Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Buds
© 2020 Game & Guide All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Conversation

whats new

Microsoft's New Windows OS Release: What System Requirements, Features Expected for The 'Windows 11'

Microsoft's New Windows OS Release: What System Requirements, Features Expected ...
'FIFA 22' Pre-Order Bonus: How, Where to Pre-Order

'FIFA 22' Pre-Order Bonus: How, Where to Pre-Order
Google Pixel Buds A-series: What Makes It Different with the Previous Pixel Buds 2

Google Pixel Buds A-series: What Makes It Different with the Previous Pixel Buds...
Epic Games' 'Frostpunk' Giveaway: How to Get this City-Builder for Free

Epic Games' 'Frostpunk' Giveaway: How to Get this City-Builder for Free
'Destiny 2' Patch 3.0.2.3 Update: How This Hotfix Nerfed Stasis

'Destiny 2' Patch 3.0.2.3 Update: How This Hotfix Nerfed Stasis

Popular News

Adequate Practice and Appropriate Tools can Help You Win at Shooting Games

Will The International Happen This Year?

Call of Duty Pro's Top Tips To Defeat Opponents In Warzone Gulag

Free and Easy to Use Online Tools That Can Help Your Small Business Thrive

Is Palladium a Better Investment Than Gold?

Why does your business need inventory management software?

What is Data Encryption - Why Do People Do It?

Jason Kulpa Details 7 Ways to Keep Your Information Security on Point When ...

Top 5 fighting games for 2020

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update
Real Time Analytics