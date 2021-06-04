'Pokemon GO' Gible Community Day (June 2021) Guide: How to Get Your Own Shiny Version, 'Earth Power' Exclusive Move

It is that day once where players of Pokemon GO meet up and interact as the game's "Community Day" returns this June and they will "take a nibble" in a quest to catch the event's feature Pokemon - Gible.

In this month's "Community Day," players will have to buy the "Just a Nibble" Special Research ticket to enter the quest. Apart from that, the feature Pokemon, according to the notes that was posted by GamePress.gg, will be a common so you will have a chance to caught one.

But the one caveat here is that you may have the opportunity to catch a Shiny Version of the Dragon/Ground-type Land Shark Pokemon.

Trainers, a ticket for the exclusive #PokemonGOCommunityDay Special Research story featuring Gible is now available in the in-game shop! 🎟️🦈 pic.twitter.com/Xdgs2kAkpP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 4, 2021

Also, according to GamePur.com, the aforementioned Special Research ticket is a "worth it" buy because you need it in order to have in-game items such as Pokeballs, Incense, and other useful items that can help you catch a Normal Gible or a Shiny Gible.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon GO' Giovanni 2021 Weakness Guide: How to Locate, Counter and Beat the Team Rocket Big Boss

According to GamePress.gg, the Special Research will just have to tell you that you need to catch 3 Gibles during the event.

In order to catch a Gible, aside from laying down an Incense or a Lure Module, you must also have with you either a Steel, Fairy, Flying, Bug, or Grass Pokemon considering that these types are Gible's weaknesses.

Once you completed the "Just a Nibble" Special Research, you may receive rewards, including 500 Stardust, 2 Ultra Balls, 5 Great Balls, 2 Pinap Berries, 1 Golden Razzberry, and the mentioned increased encounter with the aforementioned Pokemon.

Apart from the Gible catch fest within the event, "Community Day" also promises prolonged duration for Incense and Lure Modules to three hours as well as three times (3x) XP boost every time you catch a Pokemon.

According to Forbes, the XP boost is always a handy one, although you can gain bigger XP if you do excellent throws. Also, a tip from GamePress.gg tells you to have Star Pieces and a Lucky Egg in your inventory as these will boost your loots as well as XP gain.

The event will also guarantee you a new move for Garchomp once it is evolved from Gabite during the duration of the "Community Day" - Earth Power. This event-exclusive move will not be given to you by TMs or learning a New Move.

Also, according to DualShockers.com, players will have a chance to grab a one-time event exclusive "Community Day" Box which will contain 50 Ultra Balls, Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Charge TM.

Other notes for the "Community Day" event includes an increased Pokemon storage to 4500 as well as a one-time purchasable "Buy 1-Get 1" Storage Upgrades which costs 200 coins.

Before you dive right in to the "Community Day," keep in mind your health and safety as the Covid-19 pandemic is still on-going. So before you go outside to catch your Gible for the "Community Day," always remember to wear your mask and observe Social Distancing.

The "Community Day" Event will begin on Sunday, June 6th, at 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM in your local time zone. The Earth Power Event-exclusive move will be available until 7:00 PM.

READ ALSO: 'Pokemon GO' Battle League Season 8 Guide and Rewards: How to Get Through, Receive Free Pokemon