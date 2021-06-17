'Naraka: Bladepoint' Public Beta Test Guide: How to Change a Character's Appearance, Unlock Talents

After being unveiled during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2021, the Battle Royale Fighting Game, Naraka: Bladepoint, will have its open beta, which would let any potential players want to test a different kind of Battle Royale.

First announced in 2019, Naraka: Bladepoint, according to Clutch Points, will focus on martial arts and melee-based weaponry more than the usual guns that was usually see in Battle Royale games. Players can also shoot "Hadouken"- like projectile attacks while using skills and abilities from their chosen hero.

According to TechRaptor.net, the game had 136,606 players just nine hours after they launched their open beta test.

How to Change a Character's Appearance

One of the key features of Naraka: Bladepoint aside from the unique Martial Arts-centric gameplay is the fact that you can change the appearance of a Hero.

Unlike the usual customization where you can change a character's cosmetics in their weapons and armor, this game will let you change the facial features of a Hero of your choosing using a unique character editing feature.

According to a guide from Attack of the Fanboy, you may do this unique customization by going first to the Hero tab on the landing page, then select the Hero that you want to alter. Once you select the Hero, click the "Appearance" button at the bottom-left of the screen.

Once you are in the "Appearance" menu, you can select either one of the nine custom faces, which you can edit by clicking the "Edit" button below the list, or create a new face by clicking the "+" symbol.

Either way, you can change these subcategories based on what appearance that you imagined for that hero - Head (Forehead, Cheeks, Jaw, Ears, etc.), Nose (including Nose Bridge, Nostrils, and Nose Tip), Mouth/Lips, Body (Skin tone, Skin Texture, Aging), Vanity (Blush, Tattoos, or Scars), and Lipstick (or any Lip Makeup).

Each of these options has a variety of sliders, palettes, and presets to choose from and you can use for you're a unique character of your own.

You can also use the "Smart Customization" feature where you can use a photo to change your character's appearance.

Once you are done with your customization, you can save as a file by clicking the "Store as New Data," where you can equip it for your own use, or you can share it with your friends and other players in the community.

How to Change a Character's Talents

Aside from the appearance, you can also change a Hero's "Talents," or "Glyphs" in the game. These Glyphs, according to a separate Attack of the Fanboy guide, will be unlocked once your account is reached to Level 6. This can be achieved by completing challenges as well as matches.

Once you reach the said level, the "Talents" tab will appear at the top of the landing page. Clicking the said tab will bring you to a Hero's Glyph Board, the "talent tree" of the game.

In the Talents page, you can change the character, select your equipped Glyph Board, and change the skills and ultimates the Hero is equipping.

The Glyph Board has four Glyph types, with each nodes in each Glyph type. As you level up, the number of nodes will increase. Glyph variants can be unlocked also by leveling up, or by purchasing it in-game, and can be upgraded up to Rank 5. There are 100 Glyphs that needs to be unlocked and upgraded.

Naraka: Bladepoint will be fully launched on August 12th on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

