'PUBG: New State' Surpasses 17 Million Pre-Registrations on Play Store

Shortly after completing its first closed Alpha Test, KRAFTON, Inc. has announced that the upcoming mobile game 'PUBG: New State" has immediately crossed 17 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store alone.

The latest installment of the hit online multiplayer battle royale "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)" has recently completed its successful Alpha Test phase, which ran from June 11 to 13 in its US PUBG Studio. Developers of the upcoming "PUBG: New State" will analyze all data gathered from the recently concluded testing phase, together with player feedback from its alpha testers, to provide a smooth and improved experience when the whole game releases later this year.

Overwhelming Support from the PUBG Community

In a company statement, KRAFTON also announced that because of the stellar reception by Android users on the "PUBG: New State" Google Play Store page, it will be opening pre-registrations for the game on the Apple App Store in Q3 2021. Furthermore, Android users can still catch up to the pre-registrations on the Google Play Store and enjoy bonuses such as an exclusive vehicle skin and the latest updates on the game.

The game developer also announced that its Battlegrounds Mobile India, a local spinoff of the hit battle royale franchise, has already surpassed 20 million pre-registrations also on Google Play Store, a mere two weeks after it was initially announced.

"We would like to extend our appreciation to our fans and players who have shown such huge interest by participating in the Alpha Test," says Minkyu Park, the "PUBG: New State" Executive Producer. "Based on all the player feedback, we will do our best to make sure we complete development by the end of the year and set a milestone for the next-generation mobile games in the battle royale genre."

Developed by PUBG Studio, leaders of the battle royale genre and creators of the original PUBG game, the game will be released as a free-to-play experience for both Android and iOS. Recreating the original battle royale experience that made PUBG stand out, "PUBG: New State" is set to feel like an updated version of the original with state-of-the-art rendering tech and game engine, pushing the limits of mobile gaming.

A "Field Trip to Troi" developer video was also released on the "PUBG: New State" last June 10, offering an in-depth look at the first map for the upcoming game. Additionally, the developers of the New State provide regular teasers and updates through its PUBG: New State Website and its social media accounts - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective composed of various independent game developers responsible for multiple entertainment properties, including "PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS," as well as the MMORPG titles "TERA" and "ELYON." The name, derived from "craftsmanship," is a statement of the collective's "never-ending pursuit of innovation and creating engaging experiences."

Its member studios include PUBG Studio, Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, and Dreamotion. For more information, fans can check out the Official KRAFTON Website.

