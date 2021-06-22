AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7-10700K: Benchmarks, Specs, Price Comparison

On red corner, the Intel Core i7-10700K. On the blue corner, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. Two of the best eight-core desktop central processing units (CPUs) that are on the market recently. But each of these CPUs have its own advantages as well as performance in several situations.

First, according to Tom's Hardware, Intel Core i7-10700K costs $259 while the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, making the latter more expensive than the former. However, this is not just the gauge for both the CPUs. There are several benchmarks to see the pros and cons of each of them.

i7-10700K vs 3700X: System Specs

According to CPU Monkey, the i7-10700K had a difference in several key parameters in a CPU than the 3700X. The Intel Core CPU has 3.80 GHz frequency, a 5.10 GHz Turbo Boost for only one core, 4.90 GHz if it Turbo Boosts all of its cores.

The AMD Ryzen 7, on the other hand, has 3.60 GHz frequency, a 4.40 GHz Turbo Boost for only one core, 4.90 GHz if it is a Turbo Boost for all of its cores. Both CPUs can do hyperthreading as well as overclocking.

However, the i7-10700K had its own Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics card, which has a .35 GHz frequency, a 1.20 GHz Turbo Boost, and an already-installed DirectX 12.

The i7-10700K also had an edge in terms of encoding and decoding pictures and videos up to the Codec h264, a popular standard for high definition digital videos.

Both the CPUs have DDR4 Random Access Memory (RAM), however both have different modules of the said RAM (DDR4-2933 for the i7-10700K, and DDR-3200 for the AMD Ryzen 7). Both have two memory channels and a 128 GB maximum memory.

Both can handle an x86-64 (for 64 bit) Instruction set, but the i7-10700K has the 14 nm process technology while the AMR Ryzen 7 has 7 nm. The former has the LFA 1200 socket while the latter has the AM4 socket.

i7-10700K vs 3700X: Performance

In a series of tests made by NanoReview.net, despite being advantageous in terms of specs, the Ryzen 7 3700X has the edge in terms of performance when all cores are involved and efficiency in terms of electricity consumptions.

The Intel Core i7-10700K has the only edge in terms of single-core performance, especially in operating single-threaded apps.

According to a test by UserBenchmark, the i7-10700K has better performance for games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which has a much better frames per second if the Dust 2 map was played.

The 3700X only has an edge when running Fortnite, with 141 EFps, a slightly better EFps for the game.

In terms of Real World Speed, the i7-10700K has a better effective speed of 97.8%, a 14% faster effective speed, than the 3700X has 86.1%.

All in all, i7-10700K's key advantage is it has 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency and an included intergrated GPU, while the 3700X consumes up to 48% less energy consumption and has around 1.88 GB/s higher theoretical memory bandwidth.

