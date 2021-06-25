'FFXIV' Fat Black Chocobo Code Redemption Guide: How to Get It for Free While Watching Twitch Streams

Square Enix, the developers behind the Final Fantasy franchise, and online streaming service Twitch started a new collaborative campaign for the players of Final Fantasy 14 Online.

The said collaboration will give away several in-game items, including a free Chocobo mount. But not just any Chocobo mount, but a free fat black Chocobo mount for their players to enjoy.

According to Siliconera, players of the said massive multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) can now claim their very own fluff ball from June 24th at 11:00 AM PDT until August 24th at 11:00 AM (PDT). The only way they can get this is to watch chosen streamers on Twitch.

Presenting the #FFXIV x Twitch Collaborative Campaign! 📺✨ https://t.co/7wwOPAJi7a



From now until August 24, support your favorite content creators and you can receive Deluxe Heavenscrackers and the Fat Black Chocobo mount! 🐤 pic.twitter.com/0ng8Pmnpyg — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 24, 2021

How to Get your Free Chocobo

In order to get your free Fat Black Chocobo mount, you must first log in to your Twitch account, or if you do not have one, you can create a Twitch account for free by going to Twitch.tv.

READ ALSO: FFXIV 5.55 Relic Weapons Guide: How to Upgrade Into Resistance Weapons

Once you are logged in, you may now visit any one of the eligible Twitch streamers that was included in a list provided by the game's community website, The Lodestone.

While a streaming is streaming the game, you can give either one or four cumulative subscriptions as gift. According to PCGamesN.com, a sub will cost you $4.99, so you will spend a total of $20 if you want to send a four subscriptions to a channel.

According to the event's FAQs, you can give them any combination of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 gift subscriptions, which can be delivered all at once, or one at a time during the course of the campaign's duration, either across multiple participating streamers or on a single one.

You can get an item code for a whistle to summon your very own fat black Chocobo mount after you gave four gift subscriptions, while one gift subscription will give you an item code for a 100 Deluxe Heavenscrackers.

These rewards will be located in your Twitch notifications after you purchase your subscription.

These subscriptions also have perks in return. According to CNet, you can receive benefits from a channel that you gave a gift subscription such as chat emojis, ad-less streams, and access to subscriber-only chats.

How to Redeem your Item Code

Once you redeem the codes from your Twitch subscription, you can log in to your Square Enix account to the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Mog Station. Then, select the "Your Account" menu from the top of the screen.

Then, select "Enter Item Code," then follow the on-screen instructions to redeem your in-game item codes.

Keep in mind that your account for the game is also registered in your Square Enix account in order to use these codes. Free Trial accounts that received those codes cannot be redeemed. Only a single character of your choice on a selected account can receive these reward items.

You can also obtain these items by other means in the future as these codes do not expire, although Square Enix have the rights to establish an expiration date for these items by posting an advance notice via right channels.

Also, these codes can only be redeemed once, and cannot be removed from the character not cannot be lost, as replacement codes cannot be issued.

Finally, any transfer or sale of any of these item codes by any means is strictly prohibited.

READ ALSO: How a "Final Fantasy XV" Player Beat Pitioss Ruins Dungeon in Just 6 Minutes