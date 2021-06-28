3 Best Motherboard Options for AMD Ryzen 5600X: System Specs, Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, since its release, has become the processor of choice for most PCs, especially in gaming PCs. Boasting a 65W maximum power and a 4.8GHz maximum frequency, the Ryzen 5 5600X has the AM4 socket with 6 cores and 12 threads, and built with the Zen 3 architecture.

According to PCInvasion.com, the CPU itself shines in terms of gaming and streaming as it did not have a hard time running games that are 1080p or even 1440p.

According to Windows Central, this CPU can be used with ASUS' X570 series motherboards, Gigabyte's A520 series motherboards, and MSI's B550 series motherboards.

MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi Motherboard

One of the high-performance motherboards that MSI manufactured, the MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge was first becoming available last June 15th, 2020. It has the AMD B550 chipset, 4 slots for memory with 288 pins, and a supported maximum memory up to 128GB.

According to NewEgg.com, it supports up to 5100+ (OC) MHz DDR4 Memory, it has an extended Heatsink Design with an additional choke thermal pad that is rated for 7W/mK and a PCB with 2oz thickened copper that are built for high performance applications and gaming.

It even uses the Flash BIOS Button with an Optimized ClearCMOS Function, a technology that can flash any BIOS within seconds by simply inserting a USB key.

If it is sold brand new, the MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Motherboard costs at $199 at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming Motherboard

In their website, ASUS said that the ROG Strix X570-E Gaming Motherboard has their patented ROG Pre-mounted I/O Shield that also has a BIOS FlashBack button, a HDMI 2.0 socket, and a DisplayPort 1.2.

It also has an Intel I211-AT Gigabit LAN with a 2.5G LAN Cable port, an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, and a Multi-GPU SLI/CFX support. It also has a ProCool II sockets, which are built with tight specifications to ensure flush contact with the PSU power lines. These sockets are a unique ASUS' ROG X570 series motherboards.

If it is sold brand new, ROG Strix X570-E Gaming Motherboard can cost for $330 at Amazon.

Gigabyte A520 AORUS Elite Motherboard

According to PCGamer.com, the Gigabyte A520 AORUS Elite is a high-end motherboard from the A520 series motherboard. It has an Ultra-fast NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 connector, and an 8118 Gaming LAN with Bandwidth Management, which is a GIGABYTE exclusive.

It also has a Smart Fan 5 that has multiple temperature sensors, a Q-Flash Plus update BIOS that doesn't need to install the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card, a Realtek Gigabit LAN port, a pre-installed I/O Shield for "easy and quick installation."

If it is sold brand new, the Gigabyte A520 AORUS Elite Motherboard can cost $110 at Amazon.

