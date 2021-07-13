'Fortnite' LeBron James Skin: How to Get, Release Date, Price, New Content, and MORE to Expect

The King arrives at Fortnite as LeBron James becomes the new Icon skin for the shooting game. This is in preparation of the NBA superstar and Los Angeles Lakers small forward's appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy as its newest protagonist.

The arrival of the basketball icon brings forth new content regarding him, including new outfits which one of them is in lieu for the release of the long-awaited Space Jam sequel this month.

How to Get Lebron James Skin in 'Fortnite' and What's In-Store From the King

According to Polygon, James will be arriving in Fortnite along with three newly designed outfits for players to choose from.

MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. The King has arrived. @KingJames is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series. Read our blog for info about his Outfits, Gear and more.https://t.co/cfF6AmKqjA pic.twitter.com/8WklIyTRqz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2021

This includes the Taco Tuesday getup, where James is wearing a bluish green top shirt with taco prints, a "King James"-inspired all-black outfit with gold lion shoulder design and a crown, and a Space Jam-themed get up where James is wearing the complete Tune Squad jersey set, the same jersey set he wore for A New Legacy.

READ ALSO: 'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 Challenges Guide: Where to Find and How to Use the 'Inflate-A-Bull,' Where to Place Cow Decoys

The outfits will also come with respective sneakers, which are all designed after the life Nike LeBron 19 sneakers. These pair of sneakers are designed like the three new get-ups for the new skin, including the one that has a taco topping-esque colors and the other that has the colors of the Toon Squad.

Along with the new skins, according to Tom's Guide, are additional new weapons, accessories, and emotes, which from the looks of them, are designed after the basketball player's iconic logo. These include the Lion Pickaxe, the Wingspan Glider, and The Silencer, which is names after James' on-court celebration.

Aside from these, a new back bling which is designed after James' current Lakers jersey number was added for players to equip on their backs. According to PC Gamer, these cosmetics, as well as weapons, can be obtained by completing various challenges.

James is the only NBA players that became a skin in Fortnite, but he is not the only star that moved towards the video game's realm.

The shooting game also has skins designed after the football star Neymar Jr., musicians Travis Scott and Marshmello, and video game streamer Ninja, whose rise to fame cam while playing and streaming Fortnite.

The game also has fictional characters who also became skins such as T-800 and Sarah Connor from The Terminator, Thanos, and recently, Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.

Release Date, Price

According to PC Gamer, the LeBron James Fortnite skin will arrive in the in-game shop on July 14th at 8:00 PM ET. Fortnite did not posted any further about how much the skin, and its outfits, weapons, accessories, and other cosmetics, would sell for.

But according to Dexerto, the skin would likely cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, or a whole bundle for around 2,500 V-Bucks to 3,000 V-Bucks.

READ ALSO: 'Fortnite' Chapter 2 - Chapter 7 Alien Nanites Guide: Where are They Located, How to Use Them